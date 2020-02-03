Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Cracks Up Her Followers With Hilarious Superbowl Post

Best pal Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi is also featured in the image.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley cracked up her followers with a hilarious Superbowl LIV post shared to Instagram. The reality star posted an image where she was photoshopped alongside her best pal Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, recreating an iconic moment during the spectacular halftime show.

Jenni posted the image, where she added her and Snooki’s faces atop a photo of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira as they hugged at the conclusion of their halftime show during the big game.

Snooki’s face appeared on the body of Jennifer Lopez and Jenni was Shakira in the image.

The pic showed the bodies of superstar singers wearing their sassy costumes, which were a massive hit during their high-energy performances. The extravaganza featured some of the entertainer’s most popular tunes alongside Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Jenni posted the image in the early hours of February 3 and thus far the photo has received over 131,000 likes.

Fans believed the photo of the two longtime pals, who formed a true friendship upon meeting for the first time on the original incarnation of the MTV series Jersey Shore in 2009 to be hilarious.

Hundreds of fans shared their thoughts commented with laughing and crying emoji in the comments section of the post.

“Lmao Snooki is going to love this,” said one fan of the reality star.

“Ok this is who it should’ve been!” said a second fan, followed by laughing and a thumbs-up emoji.

“Omg! Love this! Yes!!!” remarked a third follower of the reality star.

Fans also replied that Jenni put the wrong faces on the singing superstars. Multiple followers believed that it should have been Jenni as Jennifer Lopez and Snooki as Shakira, as Snooki is a lot shorter than Jenni is in real life.

Other fans noted that this photo is proof this will be the only time that Snooki would be taller than her best pal.

This season, the two women will appear together for the final time on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, where they will find fun and endure challenges alongside their castmates Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio.

Nicole announced in December of 2019 that this season of Jersey Shore will be her last as she is planning to take more time to focus on her family with husband Jionni LaValle and their children Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo. Snooki also hosts a podcast alongside Joey Camasta titled “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey.” She also runs a brick and mortar store called The Snooki Shop in Northern New Jersey.