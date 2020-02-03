‘Teen Mom’ Leah Messer Flaunts Flat Tummy In A Ruffled Crop Top & Tight Jeans

Leah Messer showcased her curves in a crop top for her most recent Instagram post. The Teen Mom 2 star shared the pic to her account on Sunday.

In the photo, Leah looked casual and gorgeous in a white crop top and a pair of jeans. The shirt boasted ruffles along the hemline, and flaunted the reality star’s toned arms, flat tummy, and tiny waist. She also put her curvy hips and lean legs on display in the outfit.

Leah wore her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in cascading curls that fell down her back and rolled over her shoulders in the snap. The mother-of-three accessorized the look with some small earrings and red polish on her fingernails.

The MTV personality also rocked a full face of makeup for the shot. The glam look consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a glowing highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark berry lipstick.

In the pic, Leah snuggled up to a male friend, who put his arm around her while they were partying in Los Angeles, California together. Leah’s pal, a DJ who goes by CBANGZ, wore black pants, a white t-shirt, and some black rimmed eyeglasses.

Meanwhile, many of Leah’s over 2.2 million followers flocked to show their love for the post, clicking the like button more than 34,000 times and leaving nearly 200 comments in less than 24 hours after it was uploaded.

“Your tummy after 3 babes is legit a real life goal!” one of Leah’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“I just want to say, you are my favorite such an inspiration and good mother!!” another admirer stated.

“You need a book on your diet/exercise habits because you look amazing!” a third person said.

“So beautiful and so strong of a woman. I am a huge fan not only because your on TV but because of the woman you are and all the obstacles you over come and it’s so amazing…how happy and healthy you look get it girl,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Leah Messer recently wowed fans when she showed off her toned abs wearing nothing but a pair of skintight black leggings and a gray sports bra. In the caption of the snap, the Teen Mom 2 star told her fans that using an app centered around getting a flat tummy has helped her in her fitness journey.