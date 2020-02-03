‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kelsey Merritt Makes Major Announcement While Rocking An Impossibly Tiny Bikini

Kelsey Merritt’s latest Instagram upload has her fans talking for more reasons than one.

On Monday, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model took to her account to share some exciting news with her 1.5 million followers — that she would be appearing in the bikini-clad publication for the second year in a row. The 23-year-old revealed that she was currently in the Dominican Republic to shoot her spread for the magazine, and noted that she was “so excited” to be working “with women I adore and look up to.”

Kelsey enticed her fans even more by giving them a sneak peek of the steamy photoshoot. She was seen lying on the beach and staring off into the distance as the golden sun spilled over her flawless figure, which she showed off in yet another tiny bikini did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The Filipina bombshell slayed in a minuscule, rust-colored two-piece that did way more showing than covering up. The set included a bralette-style top with thin shoulder straps, one of which she let slink down her arm to expose even more cleavage than what was already left on display thanks to the number’s low scoop neckline. It boasted impossibly tiny cups that were hardly big enough to contain her voluptuous assets and flashed a glimpse of underboob to her audience as she posed for the camera. It clasped together with a gold buckle in the middle of her chest, drawing even more attention to the babe’s busty display.

Kelsey also rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were arguably even more risque than the top half of her look. The number allowed the stunner to flaunt her killer curves thanks to its daringly high-cut design, while also teasing a look at her pert derriere. Meanwhile, its thin, curved waistband was pulled high up on the model’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

The social media sensation did not appear to have added any accessories to her beach day look, allowing her famous figure to take center stage. Her dark tresses were worn down and blew messily around her in the ocean breeze, and she rocked a minimal makeup look that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering Kelsey’s latest social media appearance with love. The sizzling snap has earned over 21,000 likes after just 40 minutes of going live to the platform — and that number continues to grow by the second. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the upload already as well, where many congratulated the babe on her big news.

“Congratulations! Keep slayin!” one person wrote.

“Omggg I’m so happy for you and I can’t wait to see all the photos,” said another.

Others simply gushed over the model’s eye-popping display.

“You look absolutely stunning,” a third fan wrote.

“You look perfect bb,” said a fourth.

Kelsey often shows off her incredible bikini body on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her enjoying some time at the pool in a skimpy black bikini. That look also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the photo over 152,000 likes.