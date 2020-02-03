G-Eazy & Megan Thee Stallion Dating Rumors Have Fans Totally Losing It

A video of G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion kissing has been circulating online this morning, and fans are totally freaking out. The entertainers have sparked dating rumors after the odd video was posted, which seems to have been deleted from every official account (but it’s popping up on random accounts thanks to present-day technology and fast-thinking cell phone users). The video was originally posted to G-Eazy’s Instagram story and appears to have been taken after the Super Bowl.

The video showed both G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion lying down together while fully clothed. G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, has a full-on makeout session with Megan’s face, open-mouth kissing her cheek several times.

While it is entirely possible that the two were just goofing around, G-Eazy took to Instagram on Monday morning to share a photo of Megan, with a caption of four blue hearts and nothing more. Of course, this has only caused fans more confusion. Publicity? New collaboration? Dating? No one actually knows.

Fans have been lighting up both Twitter and Instagram platforms, wondering if G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion are actually a thing. Most have been posting jokes and memes since the pairing seems unlikely, but many fans are also excited about this possible new couple, tweeting out things like “here for it.”

The overwhelming majority of Twitter users are making jokes about G-Eazy’s real name. You can read some of the reactions below.

“I’m sorry. G-Eazy, a man named *Gerald Earl Gillum* got to rub on Megan’s booty like THIS?? GERALD???” one Twitter user wrote.

“Woke up to Meg thee Stallion cuddling up with a dude named Gerald,” wrote another.

“We lost her to a man named Gerald brah I can’t,” added a third.

Unsurprisingly, tons of comments filled up G-Eazy’s latest Instagram post as well. However, the responses, especially from verified accounts, seemed way more positive.

“This is what you call an UPGRADE,” a verified user by the name of Carnage commented.

“Love this for you,” wrote singer Devon Baldwin.

Other comments ranged from “you’re drunk” to “delete this” and many crying with laughter faces were had. While fans work hard to collect themselves this morning, all eyes will be on G-Eazy’s Instagram account for clarification, which may or may not happen.

For reference, G-Eazy was most recently linked to Yasmin Wijnaldum while Megan Thee Stallion was seen getting close to Trey Songz despite being in a rumored relationship with rapper Moneybagg Yo. So, could G-Eazy and Megan Thee Stallion be the new “it” couple of the decade? Only time will tell.