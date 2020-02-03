Demi Lovato ‘Blacked Out’ During Super Bowl National Anthem Performance

The singer admitted she can't remember anything about her stellar performance.

Just seconds after stepping off the field at Miami, Florida’s Hard Rock Stadium during Super Bowl LIV, Demi Lovato revealed she’d already forgotten about her national anthem performance. The superstar admitted in a new interview on February 2 that she was so excited about the huge event that she actually “blacked out” as she sang and couldn’t remember a whole lot about being on the stadium floor as soon as she headed back inside.

The singer made the confession as she spoke to Entertainment Tonight while walking through the backstage area with her entourage shortly after dazzling the world with her rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.”

“I don’t remember anything! I blacked out,” Demi said when asked by longtime ET correspondent Kevin Frazier how it felt to be out in front of the thousands strong crowd and the millions watching at home.

“I was so excited,” the “Give Your Heart A Break” singer then added.

Although she admitted that she couldn’t remember much of what happened, the talented beauty looked happy and healthy as she walked through the stadium and couldn’t seem to stop smiling in the new video that showed her right after her stellar performance.

In the same quick post-performance interview, Demi also touched on a tweet she sent out a decade ago in which she vowed that she would one day perform the national anthem at a Super Bowl.

The tweet, which was posted on February 7 2010 and is still available on her account, read, “One day, I’m gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy….”

After the entertainment news reporter mentioned the now infamous tweet, Demi had a big smile on her face and excitedly exclaimed, “I did!”

The actress and singer also shared how she’d be celebrating a job well done after opening the huge Sunday night game, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs win over the San Francisco 49ers with a score of 31-20 as well as a high-energy halftime show from Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

The former Sonny With A Chance star uttered the infamous phrase Super Bowl winners’ have said for years immediately after winning the game. She shouted “I’m going to Disney World!” as she gave Kevin a big high five while being pulled away by her team.

The star has a long history with the company, having previously appeared on the Disney Channel for several years.

The new backstage video showed Demi still dressed in her stylish all-white ensemble while she stunned with her long dark hair down and wavy.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Demi gained almost unanimous high praise from fans for her impressive national anthem performance. She also described singing at the 2020 Super Bowl a “dream come true” in a video posted to social media.