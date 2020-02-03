Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Flaunts Backside In Tight Jeans: ‘Legdays Are Never A Waste Of Time’

Savannah Prez is looking great and feeling great in the most recent photo that was shared on her wildly popular account. As fans of the Belgian born beauty are well-aware, pretty much nothing is off limits for the Instagram sensation and she regularly poses in some incredibly revealing outfits that showed off her fit physique. While the brunette beauty usually opts to flaunt her figure in some seriously sexy workout gear, she also impresses in plenty of fashion-forward ensembles as well, which is exactly what she did yesterday.

In the caption of the new post, Prez tagged her location in Roeselare where she posed for a photo outside. The fitness pro appeared to be standing on a sidewalk with a big, white house and some bushes just behind her. The stunner faced her backside toward the camera while rocking a pair of tight blue jeans that showed off her toned legs and sculpted booty. She paired the sexy pants with a tight red top that had long sleeves and fit her like a glove. Prez completed the casual but hot outfit with a pair of black combat boots.

The fitness model looked effortlessly beautiful, wearing her long, dark locks down and straight in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and light red lipstick. In the caption of the photo, she joked with her fans that leg days are never a waste of time, adding a peach and silly face emoji. The brand new post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s garnered a ton of attention from fans.

In addition to 25,000 likes, the post has also racked up an impressive 200-plus comments. Some of the bombshell’s fans took to the photo to let Prez know that her body looks incredible while countless others raved over her beauty. A few more were left speechless, commenting on the image with their choice of emoji instead of words.

“Legs are the essence of bodybuilding. You look amazing,” one fan gushed, adding a few red heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Legs day are my least favorite, that is until after I’ve powered through and that feeling of barely being able to walk just before I go for a short run to really kick my butt,” another social media user wrote.

“Hard work pays off that’s for sure! You are fire,” a third Instagram user wrote in addition to a few flame emoji.