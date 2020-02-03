Sexy Car Mechanic Constance Nunes Shows Off Her Killer Legs In Gray Hooded Dress

Constance Nunes looked like a brunette bombshell in her most recent Instagram photo. The sexy car mechanic shared the stunning snap with her fans on Sunday.

In the racy post, Constance looked gorgeous as she sported a gray dress that resembled a large sweatshirt. The garment included long sleeves, a hood, and front pocket across the midsection.

The ensemble flaunted the model’s tiny waist, and long, lean legs. She paired the dress with some clear heels, rings on her fingers, a black band around her wrist, and a pair of large, gold hoop earrings.

Constance posed in front of a gray background as she placed one hand on her hip and the other threw a football up in the air. In the caption she asked her fans which team they liked in Sunday’s Super Bowl game. She also added that she was excited to eat wings all day.

The model’s long, brown hair was parted in the center and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back. She rocked a glowing bronzed tan, and a full face of makeup in the shot as well.

Constance’s glam look consisted of sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and smoky eye shadow. She completed the style with heavy pink blush on her cheekbones, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark berry lipstick on her plump pout.

Of course, the model’s nearly 400,000 followers flocked to the photo to show their appreciation, clicking the like button over 17,000 times and leaving more than 135 comments within 18 hours after it was published to the platform.

“U just keep eating all the chicken wings u want. U still looking absolutely GORGEOUS SEXXXY HOTTIE babe. I’d rather look at u than any football player all day and evening long,” one of Constance’s fans wrote in the comments section.

“Gorgeous! Looking good in da neighborhood!” another admirer remarked.

“One hot mama,” a third comment read.

“I’m obsessed with the photo. You are glowing!” a fourth person said.

Although Constance covered up much of her hourglass figure in the photo, she’s not shy about showing some skin. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model stunned her fans last month when she rocked a lime green bikini as she promoted Rockstar energy drinks. In the snap, Constance posed on a basketball court while she flaunted her flawless figure.

That photo was a hit among Constance Nunes’ fans, earning the model nearly 40,000 likes and over 515 comments to date.