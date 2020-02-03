Blond Bombshell Alexa Collins Looks Smoking Hot In Tiny Crop Top & Daisy Dukes

Model Alexa Collins delivered a message to her Instagram followers on Monday about doing their taxes, and she grabbed their attention by wearing a skimpy top and a sexy pair of Daisy Dukes.

The post was clearly an ad for a tax preparation company, but that did not stop the beauty from looking smoking hot as she stood in a parking lot holding up a sign which read, “Turbo Tax isn’t saving you money!” Two cars were behind her in the parking lot and several buildings were also in the background.

Alexa’s top was light blue with a wide neckline that revealed plenty of her cleavage. It featured a twist in the fabric below her breasts, calling even more attention to her ample chest. Her Daisy Dukes had frayed edges and highlighted her hourglass shape.

The picture captured all of Alexa’s body as she held the sign above her head and struck a pose with one hip to the side, accentuating her curvy hips and toned, long legs. Her flat abs and shapely arms were also prominent in the snap.

The blond bombshell also donned a pair of white, high-top sneakers with chunky heels and large aviator sunglasses to complete her look. Her hair was pulled up in a messy bun with a few tendrils framing her face. It was impossible to see if she was wearing any makeup because of the sunglasses, but it was clear that did have a rose gloss on her lips.

In the caption, she mentioned that it was nearing tax time, while plugging Modern Tax Solutions.

Some of her fans made comments about the ad.

“I’m buying whatever you are selling! So beautiful and sexy,” joked one admirer.

“Now why would I listen to you!??…Oh yeah..now I remember,” quipped a second Instagrammer.

Other followers seemed too distracted by her body to make mention of anything she might be advertising.

“Pretty irresistibly perfect.. Happy monday goddess @alexacollins xoxo,” a third fan told the stunner.

“So gorgeous and sexy!” said a fourth commenter.

Alexa does quite a bit of modeling on her Instagram page, most of which includes her scantily clad in a variety of outfits. She recently looked smoking hot in a skimpy white bikini while posing on a balcony overlooking Miami. But she does not have to show a lot of skin to look fantastic. Last month, she looked fabulous flaunting her curves in a figure-hugging pink dress.