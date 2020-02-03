Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thomas & Quinn Form An Unholy Alliance

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, February 4 reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will make a bold move. He will approach his grandfather’s wife, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer), with a proposal that will benefit both of them. per She Knows Soaps.

Thomas has made it no secret that he wants to get rid of his father’s wife. Thomas and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) have been at war for some time. And although he has come up with all sorts of plans to destroy Brooke, none of them have worked.

The designer also failed at driving a wedge between Brooke and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). He knew and encouraged the budding relationship between his father and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards), but the former Vegas showgirl wasn’t able to make Ridge forget about his Logan. Her kisses weren’t enough for him to file the divorce papers that he and Brooke had already signed.

Of course, when Brooke found out about the kisses, she was furious. But her anger wasn’t only directed at Shauna, she was also mad at Quinn. She believed that Quinn orchestrated the romance between Shauna and Ridge and that she was to be blamed. In fact, she asked Eric Forrester (John McCook) to divorce his wife. It’s little wonder that Quinn has declared war on Brooke.

The soap opera spoilers tease that slapping Brooke to the ground won’t be enough for Quinn. She recently spiked Brooke’s drink. As a recovering alcoholic, Brooke avoids liquor. But it seems as if Quinn wants her to turn to her old vice so that she may lose credibility with the Forrester family.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas will learn about Quinn and Brooke’s war. And anyone’s battle against Brooke is also Thomas’ battle since he cannot stand his stepmother. He will then come up with an evil plan to join forces with Quinn.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Thomas will make Quinn an offer that she can’t refuse. He wants to deal with Brooke together. He knows Quinn’s history and what she is capable of. The designer wants to partner with her in taking Brooke down. As Thomas puts it, “Two is better than one.”

Quinn may very well take Thomas up on his offer, and together they will form an unholy alliance. After all, Eric has already sided with Brooke by asking Shauna to leave the guesthouse. She knows that Eric still has a soft spot for Brooke and the sooner she gets rid of her the better for her marriage.