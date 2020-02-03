‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Next Week: Katie Spills Sally’s Secret

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 10 reveal that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will face a personal dilemma. After much consideration, she will turn to the man she loves with some shocking information, per She Knows Soaps.

Katie recently had a kidney transplant. After Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) generously donated one of hers to her aunt, Katie was given a second chance at life. However, she still needs to go for regular checkups to make sure that everything is okay.

After she finished at the hospital last week, she ran into Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). She wanted to know if Sally had come to see a doctor. At first, Sally was reluctant to tell her the truth but afterward she admitted that she was worried. Sally had some troubling symptoms that she wanted to get checked out. Katie offered to stay with Sally while the doctors ran the tests to find out what was wrong with her.

The soap opera spoilers reveal that Sally will find out what is wrong with her during the week of February 3. She will plead with Katie not to tell anyone about her condition. In fact, the last person that she wants to tell is Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). She doesn’t want him to stay with her out of pity. If Wyatt returns to her, it must be because he realizes that he loves her more than Flo.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Katie will face a moral dilemma. She knows that she needs to tell someone that Sally’s having a health crisis. The redhead needs all the support that she can get, especially from people that she loves.

Since Sally forbids her from telling Wyatt, Katie will turn to her fiancé, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Katie and Bill will draw closer to each other this week after he makes a sweet, romantic gesture. She knows that she can trust him with her life and that he always has her back. She will offload and tell Bill about Sally’s situation.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week indicate that Bill will be stunned by Katie’s news. He will also find himself in a difficult position. Should he tell his son about Sally’s situation, or should he keep her secret? Either way, Katie will be putting pressure on Sally to put her pride aside and tell Wyatt that she needs him more than ever.