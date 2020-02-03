‘General Hospital’ Spoilers From Weekly Sneak Peek Tease High Drama And Big Surprises

New General Hospital spoilers reveal that the week of February 3 will be a wild one. A new preview was shared via Twitter Monday morning and it indicates that major developments are on the way.

Brad has been barely holding it together since his car accident with Lucas and General Hospital spoilers tease that things are about to change significantly. Lucas will wake up and the new preview shares a key moment in this upcoming shocker.

Lucas was moved to Turning Woods a few weeks ago as his condition plateaued. Up to this point, he has remained in a coma and nobody has known what his prognosis really was.

At some point this week, Lucas will wake up and his loved ones quickly gather by his bedside. It appears that his mother Bobbie will be visiting him when he comes out of his coma and Carly is there too.

It appears that the ladies will quickly get word to Julian and Brad that they need to get to Turning Woods immediately, but General Hospital spoilers suggest that they keep the details minimal.

Just before Brad enters the room, carrying Wiley, Carly tells him that he needs to take a deep breath before he goes into Lucas’ room. Julian appears to be entering the room right behind him.

Of course, Brad and Julian will both be anxious to see how much Lucas remembers of the accident. General Hospital spoilers tease that Lucas won’t remember Brad’s confession, but it won’t take long for bits and pieces to return for him.

The week of February 3 also brings drama with Nelle at the Quartermaine mansion. She’s got a plan, but she’s going to be living under the same roof as Tracy, and that should make for some fierce faceoffs.

At one point, Tracy will refer to Nelle as a “greedy little opportunist” who has “gone too far.” For Nelle, of course, there is always a step further she feels she can push things. She’ll tell Martin that she has one shot to make her plan work and she’s going to go all-out in making the Quartermaines squirm.

This week will also feature plenty of mob-related action. Jax will challenge Sonny regarding the recent shootings and Sonny will make it clear he will protect his loved ones no matter what it takes.

Sonny will soon find out who is orchestrating this challenge to his territory, but General Hospital spoilers note that there won’t be a quick resolution to this challenge.

Soap Central details that the week of February 3 also features plenty of trouble for Peter and others throughout Port Charles. General Hospital spoilers hint that the next few weeks will be quite wild and viewers cannot wait to get started.