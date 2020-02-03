Hungarian Fitness Smokehow Anita Herbert Snacks On Peanut Butter In Skimpy Underwear

Anita Herbert’s most recent photo has her fans blushing. As those who follow the Hungarian fitness model on Instagram know, Herbert is wildly popular on the platform and boasts a following of over 2.1 million-plus fans — a number that grows by the day. The black haired beauty regularly rocks bikinis and athletic gear in her photos but in the most recent shot that was posted on her page, Herbert stripped down to her undergarments.

In the gorgeous update, the model did not specifically tag her location but she appeared front and center, standing in front of a ceiling to floor window. The Hungarian model could be seen looking off into the distance with a slight grin on her face. The figure that she has worked so hard to achieve was on full display in a coordinating set that was comprised of a bubblegum pink bra that dipped low into her chest, showing off plenty of cleavage for the camera. On the bottom, Herbert stunned in a pair of tiny g-string panties and her toned legs and rock hard abs stole the show.

Herbert appeared to have gotten glammed-up for the hot look, wearing her long, dark locks down and straight in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. In one hand, she held a jar of Jif peanut butter and in the other, the model held a heaping spoonful of it. In the caption of the update, the smokeshow shared that she eats peanut butter every day and she also told fans that she tries her best to include her clients’ favorite foods in their meal plan. At the end of the post, she asked social media their favorite treat is.

Since the new image went live on her page, it’s earned her a ton of attention from Instagram users, racking up over 41,000 likes in addition to well over 700 comments. Some of her followers commented on the shot to let Herbert know that she looks incredible while countless others raved over her stunning figure. A few more were left speechless and chimed in using their choice of emoji while many others let the model know what food they can’t live without.

“I love almond butter the best. BTW your body is perfection,” one fan commented, adding a few heart and heart-eye emoji.

“You are perfect. I hope that you will be in cologne in April, I will bring you a lot of peanuts butter,” a second social media user wrote.

“I love PEANUT BUTTER! & u,” another added.