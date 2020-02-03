Blond Bombshell Rosanna Arkle Flaunts Her Sandy Booty In A Black Thong Bikini While Lying On A Palm Leaf

Rosanna Arkle is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The blond bombshell sent temperatures soaring on her account on Monday when she shared a sizzling new photo that was a huge hit with her five million followers. The image saw the 31-year-old lying on her across a large palm tree in the sand while the golden sun spilled over her flawless figure, which she showed off in a minuscule bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Rosanna slayed in her itty-bitty swimwear that did way more showing than covering up — though her millions of fans hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW display. The two-piece included a skimpy black top that appeared to have a single, thick shoulder strap that showcased her toned arms, which she stretched above her head as she basked in the sun. It was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets and exposed an ample amount of sideboob, which threatened to spill out completely as she posed for the camera.

The Aussie stunner also rocked a pair of matching black bikini bottoms that were even more risque, further upping the ante of her beach day ensemble. The piece provided coverage to only what was necessary and highlighted the model’s long, toned legs thanks to its daringly high-cut design. Its dangerously cheeky design made for quite a show as well, leaving her sandy booty exposed in its entirety. Meanwhile, its thin waistband sat high up on Rosanna’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and hourglass figure.

The social media sensation did not appear to have added any accessories to her barely-there look, letting her killer curves take center stage. She wore her blond tresses down and rocked a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the latest addition to Rosanna’s Instagram page has earned nothing but love since going live to her page. Fans have awarded the steamy snap over 34,000 likes, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for the Australian hottie’s eye-popping display.

“Looking gorgeous babe,” one person wrote.

Another called Rosanna a “work of art.”

“Omg a true goddess laying there, so stunning,” commented a third.

“One word: PUR-R-R-FECT,” quipped a fourth.

This is hardly the first time that Rosanna has flaunted her impressive physique on social media. Another recent addition to her Instagram page saw her showing off her pert derriere again in a black thong bodysuit that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. That look also proved extremely popular with her fans, who awarded the photos over 84,000 likes.