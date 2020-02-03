Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Goes Full Bombshell In Barely-There Black Lingerie On Instagram

Kayla Moody went full bombshell in some very skimpy lingerie for her most recent Instagram photo. The hot military wife published the NSFW post to her feed on Monday morning.

In the sexy snap, Kayla left very little to the imagination as she posed in the black strappy bra that boasted mesh sides and scandalous cutouts around her breasts. She paired the bra with some matching thong bottoms.

The lingerie look showcased the model’s toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy, tiny waist, curvy hips, as well as her round booty and long, lean legs.

Kayla posed on a patio with one hand placed in front of her for balance and the other tugging at her black panties. She put one of her legs up on the railing in front of her as she gave a sexy stare into the camera.

The model wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in voluminous curls that were pushed over her shoulder as she accessorized the look with some black heels.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look consisted of sculpted eyebrows, long lashes, and thick, black eyeliner. She added a shimmering highlighter to her face, pink blush on the apples of her cheeks, and a dark pink lipstick to complete the style.

Meanwhile, many of Kayla’s 634,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the snap, clicking the like button over 1,700 times and leaving more than 60 comments within the first 15 minutes after it went live on the platform.

“Monday is suddenly more tolerable,” one of Kayla’s fans remarked in the comments section.

“Whatever it is you got it by the boatload,” another admirer gushed.

“Mercy those are some great looking legs,” a third social media user stated.

“How are you even real?! You have got to be the most perfect woman on the planet. It’s not fair to all of the others. Love your posts. Keep it up girl,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kayla has been known to push the limits on Instagram. She often poses in seductive positions and scanty outfits such as bathing suits, crop tops, and skintight dresses.

Over the weekend, the model stunned in an ill fitting white t-shirt and a pair of matching panties as her bare chest spilled out of the top.

That photo also proved to be a popular upload among Kayla Moody’s fans. To date, it’s raked in over 12,000 likes and more than 230 comments.