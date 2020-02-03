Bri Teresi Goes Topless In Cowboy Hat & Boots On Instagram

Bri Teresi channeled her inner cowgirl in her latest Instagram post over the weekend. In a photo posted on Sunday, the bombshell model went topless as she rocked a cowboy hat, boots, and ultra-tiny undies.

The photo showed Bri leaning up against a red rock formation covered in light green graffiti. According to the post’s geotag, the image was shot in Hollywood. Bri looked positively radiant as the light bounced off her glowing, bare skin. The model kept the photo Instagram-friendly by posing sideways and covering her chest with her arm, though her sideboob was still on display.

Bri’s flat, toned tummy and back looked better than ever above her tiny, white, lacy thong. The sheer fabric sat up high on the model’s hips, which accentuated her hourglass figure and long, lean legs. Bri’s pert derriere was fully exposed in the undies.

Bri finished off the look with a large, brown cowboy hat with a black rim and matching cowboy boots that came up above her calves. She also added a pair of small, silver hoop earrings to show off a bit of her signature style.

The model rocked a full face of makeup for the shoot, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, black eyeliner, and a nude color on her full lips. Bri’s long, blond hair fell down her back beneath the hat in sleek strands.

Bri rested one arm on the rock in front of her while the other gently brushed against her cheek. She arched her back to further show off her figure and lifted one leg to her other knee, which popped her booty out even more. She stared into the camera with pursed lips and sultry eyes.

Bri’s post garnered more than 13,000 likes and just over 340 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“I dig the photo, gorgeous as always,” one fan said.

“You’re special, no matter what day it is!!” another user added with red hearts.

“Wow, Bri! You are just so stunning in that photo!” a third follower wrote.

“Sooo beautiful lovely cowgirl,” a fourth fan added.

Many other fans simply expressed their admiration for Bri with various emoji.

Bri has made it clear time and again that she can rock just about any look. Last week, the stunner opted for a black, mesh lingerie look, which drove her fans wild.