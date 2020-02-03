Greta Thunberg Nominated For 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

Greta Thunberg has been nominated for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, according to a report by the The Associated Press.

Swedish lawmakers Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling are responsible for the popular teenage activist’s nomination. The politicians, who are both members of Sweden’s Left Party, said that the 17-year-old Stockholm native has “worked hard to make politicians open their eyes to the climate crisis.”

Her call to action “for reducing our emissions and complying with the Paris Agreement is therefore also an act of making peace,” they said. The Paris Accord, an agreement within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC), was designed in 2015 to tackle environmental issues such as high global temperatures, rising sea levels, and melting ice glaciers.

Thunberg emerged on the activism scene to speak out on climate-change related issues in August 2018, when she was just 15-years-old, by protesting in front of the Swedish Parliament. After garnering enough support from local students, school strikes in the name of climate change started going viral around the world.

Since then, Thunberg has been named TIME’s 2019 Person of the Year, who called her climate strike the “largest and most international of all the youth movements.”

She has spoken at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and the United Nations Climate Change Conference, and was nominated for a 2019 Nobel Prize by three Norwegian Parliament members.

Despite her impressive achievements, not everyone is a fan of Thunberg or agrees that she is deserving of such a prestigious accolade such as the Nobel Peace Prize. United States President Donald Trump has been quite vocal about his disapproval of the teenager, notoriously tweeting, “Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend,” as reported by The Inquisitr.

The teenager subtly replied by changing her social media bios to “A teenager working on her anger management problem…Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

Trump is not the only person to express his discontent.

“Boyan Slat has accomplished more than Greta Thunberg with less navel gazing and without hysterics,” one Twitter user wrote earlier today.

Boyan Slat is a 25-year-old Dutch inventor and entrepreneur who started The Ocean Cleanup foundation in 2013.

“Oh, @GretaThunberg is the epitome of peace with all her demands and accusations. Give me a break,” wrote another user.

If Thunberg wins the prize, she would join Malala Yousafzai, who was 17 when she won, in becoming the youngest Nobel laureate chosen.