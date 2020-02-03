Candice Swanepoel Stuns In A Bikini Made From Plastic Bottles

The Victoria's Secret Angel sizzled in a hot new bikini photo.

Candice Swanepoel showed off her slamming model body and her passion for saving the planet in a sizzling new shot shared to Instagram. The Victoria’s Secret Angel stunned in a gorgeous photo posted to Instagram over the weekend as she slipped into a bikini from her own swimwear line, Tropic of C, which was made from recycled plastic bottles.

The snap shared on February 2 showed the South African beauty while she posed on a tree trunk that extended out over the water. The star struck a pretty seductive pose in the two-piece and gave the camera an equally sultry look.

Candice sat with her left leg bent and resting on the tree as she perched herself on the trunk. She had her right leg dangling down near to the water and she proudly showed off her seriously long stems while barefoot somewhere very tropical.

The mom of two rested her left arm on her left knee and steadied herself by holding on with her right hand. The lingerie model had her long blond hair swept over to the side as she showed off her sexy voluminous curls.

As for her bikini, Candice showed a little skin in her two-piece as she gave fans a look at the sustainable swimwear piece.

The bikini was the La Plege design from the swim brand, which Candice – who recently stunned fans when she shared a photo to her Instagram account that showed herself posing in nothing but a towel – wore in the new print called the Dub Check.

The bikini was made up of a stylish and more modest knit jacquard crop-top style top with thick black edges. The bottoms were the exact same print and appeared to be high-waisted as they sat above her bellybutton and were high-cut at the leg to showcase her toned legs.

In the caption of the snap, Tropic of C confirmed that the bikini had been “created from renewed plastic bottles” alongside the hashtag #sustainableswimwear. Candice has spoken openly multiple times in the past about how important it is for her to create sustainable fashion.

In the comments section, many fans heaped praise on the beauty not only for her body but also for her dedication to helping the environment.

“A tropical goddess,” one person called the longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel, shortly after she was spotted dancing around in a zebra-print swimsuit from her own line.

A second comment read, “Queen Candice. I love you,” with an eye heart emoji and several red heart emoji.

“Saving the environment for future generations to enjoy. Smart ideas like that give Earth Day a whole new meaning,” another person said.