Donny Osmond Reveals Surprising Reason Why He Wanted Chiefs To Win Super Bowl Despite Being ‘Big’ 49ers Fan

The singer shares a funny story about his Super Bowl pick.

Donny Osmond says he was rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIV, but it’s not just because he’s friends with the team’s head coach Andy Reid. In a cute post to Instagram, the Donny & Marie star revealed that it’s the city’s barbecue that really swayed his vote between two teams he has a history with.

Donny posted a throwback photo to Instagram with a caption explaining why he decided to root for the Chiefs over the San Francisco 49ers for the 2020 championship game. The “Puppy Love” singer, who is a big football fan, is shown standing in a packed stadium in the classic shot.

In the caption to the photo, the Osmond brother detailed his “predicament” in deciding which team to root for fro Super Bowl LIV. The 62-year-old singer revealed that he has been a “big” San Francisco 49ers fan ever since the team asked him to sing the National Anthem at one of their games years ago.

But Donny also pointed to his long friendship with Chiefs coach Reid and his wife Tammy. The singer shared that he been communicating with Reid over text in recent days and wished him well in the Super Bowl.

In the end, Donny’s love for food trumped all. The Masked Singer alum said he was swayed to root for Kansas City, based on the delicious food the city is known for. Donny namechecked the Q39 restaurant for its world-class barbecue. The wood-fired grill is located in the heart of Kansas City, and Donny is clearly a superfan of the eatery’s burnt end appetizer.⁣

In comments to the post, many fans agreed with Super Bowl Donny’s choice—and his restaurant suggestion.

“Sounds like an out of the way detour might be called for when I drive my dad home from Alabama,” one fan wrote of Donny’s suggestion.

“It’s the BEST!” another wrote of the BBQ joint. “I’m there every time I visit Kansas City.”

“I was on the fence… you swayed me to the Chiefs,” a third fan wrote.

Of course, Donny has nothing to do with the Chiefs win or the 49ers loss at Super Bowl LIV. But 35 years ago, San Francisco fans pointed fingers at him. When Donny and his sister Marie Osmond performed the National Anthem at a 1984 49ers game at Candlestick Park, some thought the squeaky clean duo brought the wrong “vibe” to the game. Some even blamed the singers for the 49ers’ surprising loss that day, according to The San Francisco Chronicle.

“If Huey [Lewis] or Jeffrey Osborne would have sung the national anthem, we would have won that game,” wide receiver Mike Wilson told the Chronicle at the time. “Hands down. Guaranteed.”

⁣