‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Brooke Reassures Liam About His Infidelity

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, February 4 tease that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) still wants Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) as her son-in-law. She will comfort him and tell him that it wasn’t his fault that his relationship with her daughter failed, per She Knows Soaps.

Brooke wants nothing more than for Liam and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) to find each other again. She believes that they belong together and has supported them through all their ups and downs. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that she doesn’t blame Liam for the breakup.

In fact, Brooke blames Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) for Hope and Liam’s split. When Liam expresses his regret at having broken Hope’s heart, Brooke will quickly reassure him that it wasn’t his fault that his tongue was down Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) throat when Hope walked in on them. She will reassure him that his infidelity wasn’t his fault.

Although Hope caught Liam and Steffy in a lip lock, Brooke believes that Thomas is the real reason that they are no longer together. She won’t hold Liam accountable for his actions and doesn’t expect him to hold himself to a higher standard either. As far as Brooke is concerned, they would be engaged if Thomas had not interfered.

The soap opera spoilers reveal that Brooke still believes that things between Hope and Liam can work out. She was very excited to hear that Liam had proposed to her daughter. But when Hope had explained that Liam had proposed with a caveat, Brooke understood his terms. She had sympathy with Liam who wanted Hope to have nothing to do with Thomas. She feels the same way about Thomas and thinks that he had some valid concerns.

However, Hope needed time to think about Liam’s offer of marriage. She did not want to give up Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) just so that she could marry him. At the time, Liam had rushed out of the cabin as he had felt hurt that she had not accepted his proposal immediately.

Brooke felt that if it had not been for Thomas, Hope and Liam would be planning their wedding right now. She may feel that it’s not too late for the couple and that they can still make up.

But it seems as if Liam may be getting ready to move on. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that sparks will fly between him and Steffy as they spend some time with Kelly. Is Liam ready to move on with Steffy, or does he want another chance with Hope?