Fitness Model Ashleigh Jordan Shows Off Enviable Backside In ‘Booty Warm Up’ Video

Ashleigh Jordan often takes to popular social media platform Instagram to share heart-pumping workouts with her 2.9 million followers. Her latest video, posted to the site on Sunday, features the fitness model demonstrating her “booty warm up” workout to enhance the gluteal muscles.

In the video, the 27-year-old wears a white crop top with a cut-out design on the upper back that hugs her chest and leaves a glimpse of her toned tummy on display. She pairs the top with high-waisted blue-gray leggings that cling to her sculpted curves and enhance her booty. The workout pants are a staple in her collection and she often wears them in her videos, switching up the color from day to day.

Ashleigh completes the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and wears her long, straight blonde tresses in a ponytail.

The clips feature Ashleigh as she goes through each step of her warm-up routine. She starts with glute raises, positioning herself on all fours on the floor and raising each leg straight up behind her. The fitness model then moves on to banded squats, placing an elastic band around her thighs, just above her knees, and performing a series of squats.

The banded bridge/abductor exercise is next, showing the model on all fours with her tummy facing up towards the ceiling. She uses the exercise band again, placing it over her thighs and spreading her legs out to the side for each rep.

The last clip features Ashleigh moving through the final step of the warm-up. She balances on one leg while lifting the other behind her and performing half circles in the air.

Ashleigh also leaves her followers a fit tip of the day in her posts, in which she gives her fans advice and direction on their workouts and instructs them on how to properly perform the exercises. The fit tip for her booty warm-up is to perform some dynamic stretches before moving into the warm-up exercises.

The caption of the post expands on her fit tip, explaining that in order to prevent injuries, it’s important to warm up and make sure the muscles are ready for a heavy workout.

The model’s followers loved the booty warm-up video, leaving her compliments in the comments section and asking her questions about the exercises.

“Great glute warmup!” one follower commented.

“Why u sooo cuteeeeee. I love every single one of your videos seriously!!!!” another fan gushed.

Other followers wanted to know if they could modify the workout and which exercise band they should buy. One social media user was so impressed with the model that they wished she had performed in the Super Bowl on Sunday.