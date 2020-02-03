Nicaraguan Fitness Model Dolly Castro Stuns In Skintight Leggings & Crop Top While Walking Her Adorable Pooch

Nicaraguan fitness model Dolly Castro updated her social media accounts with the cutest photo of herself taking some time out with her pet dog. The Latina diva looked smoking hot in some athleisure wear while taking her pooch for a walk.

Dolly took to Instagram on Sunday, February 2 to show off her incredible figure. The mother-of-one wore an animal print sports bra and leggings that exposed her curves to perfection. The brunette flaunted her ample cleavage in a tiny top with a low-cut neckline. The thick straps and black elasticated band helped to keep things comfortable as she strolled outside.

Dolly paired the top with its matching bottoms from her Bars and Branches collection. The skintight high-waist leggings cinched in her already tiny waist and showed a glimpse of her rock-hard abs. As a bonus, the tights allowed her to show off her curvy legs.

The bombshell kept her accessories simple for the shot. She only wore a bracelet and wedding ring as she already had her hands full with her fluffy white dog. She had her pet on a leash as she walked him down a leafy suburb. In the background, palm trees, evergreen foliage, and gardens are visible and would provide a grand respite for any pooch.

The fitness model styled her hair in a middle path and allowed her wavy hair to cascade down her shoulders and back. She wore a full face of makeup including a bold brow, lashings of dark mascara, and nude lipstick that accentuated her luscious pout.

In her caption, Dolly encouraged her fans to let go of the past. She urged them to keep growing, to trust in themselves, and to be happy. Her positive message really resonated with her fans at the beginning of February.

The Instagram model commands a fan base of over 6.2 million people. She has consistently put herself out there as a positive role model who eats well and looks after her body. Her philosophy resounds with those who follow and check in on her antics.

This particular image has already amassed over 27,000 views. Many of her fans responded to the photo by leaving a message of their own in the comments section.

“You are killing it. You are Always stunning in any outfit,” one fan let Dolly know, while another said, “I would say this outfit is best ????????????????.”

Of course, there were those who couldn’t resist Dolly’s canine fur ball.

“What a little cutie you got!” a fan remarked.