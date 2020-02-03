Canadian Bombshell Khloe Terae Sizzles In String Bikini While Soaking Up The Sun

Canadian model Khloe Terae sent temperatures soaring over the weekend with her latest Instagram share. On Sunday, she reminded her 2.3 million fans why they should be following her when she uploaded a snap in which she wore a tiny string bikini that did not leave much to the imagination.

According to the geotag for the photo, the beauty was somewhere on Miami Beach. She was perched on the corner of a wooden railing. A row of palm trees were blurred in the background behind her.

Khloe’s skimpy bikini was a peach color. The top had classic triangle cups, and it looked to be about a size too small, as it revealed plenty of underboob. Because of the way she was sitting, not much of the bottoms of her swimsuit were visible. A peek of fabric on her lower abdomen was all that could be seen of them. Thin strings tied in a bow around her hip called attention to her slender waist.

The picture captured Khloe from a slight side angle. Her hands were in front of her resting on the rail as she arched her back while looking over her shoulder. The pose put her ample chest and flat abs on display. Her bare hip and toned thighs were also prominent in the photo, as well as her shapely arms and shoulders. Her smooth, bronze skin glowed in the outside light.

The model’s face looked just as sensational as her body. Her flawless makeup included thick lashes, contoured cheeks and a nude gloss on her pouty lips. She wore her hair in loose waves that cascaded down her back.

In the caption, Khloe made a reference about looking back.

Many of her followers approved of the post, and left behind heart and flame emoji. Other admirers took more time to tell her what they thought about the photo.

“You always seem so sexy that makes my day,” one follower wrote.

“Your body is so beautiful,” a second Instagrammer said.

“That’s what I’m talking about,” joked a third admirer.

“Such an amazing body and beautiful girl,” a fourth fan commented.

Judging from her latest Instagram shares, it looks like Khloe has been enjoying her time in Miami. She has delighted her fans with a variety of snaps that show her modeling barely-there bikinis and sexy dresses.

Earlier in the month, she flaunted her perfect derrière in a white thong bikini while posing on the beach in sunny California.