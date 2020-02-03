Blond Bombshell Anna Nystrom Shares Sweet Behind-The-Scenes Snaps With Her Dogs

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom frequently delights her 8.5 million Instagram followers with sizzling snaps that showcase her curvaceous physique, but her latest Instagram update was a bit different. Rather than focusing on her hourglass figure, Anna opted to show her fans a behind-the-scenes peek at what goes into capturing the stunning snaps they see on Instagram — and showing them things don’t always go according to plan.

In the picture, Anna kneeled in the middle of a small space that was draped with white fabric all around her. White fabric pooled on the ground in the neutral space, and Anna stood out in a black ensemble. She wasn’t alone in the picture, though — two adorable dogs were walking around the space. Anna’s long blond locks tumbled down her chest and back in soft curls, and she smiled as the pups explored the space.

In the second snap, Anna continued to kneel on the ground, showing off her pert derriere. However, the moment also captured her dogs walking out of frame, as Anna appeared to be calling them back. In the third and final snap, Anna was photo-ready, posing with a smile on her face while she looked directly at the camera. Her dogs weren’t quite as prepared, though, with one walking towards the camera until the pup’s head was cropped out, and the other turning around to present his rear to the camera.

In the caption of the post, Anna filled her followers in on the story behind the pictures. Apparently, she wanted to take some shots of herself with her pup, but despite the photo-ready backdrop, the pups weren’t quite as cooperative as she would have hoped. The photos offered a glimpse into the process of getting the picture-perfect snaps she shares on Instagram, and her fans couldn’t get enough of the open and honest post. The post, which Anna said captured her “fail attempts,” received over 58,200 likes within just 15 hours.

“I love those shots!! Your dogs are so cute,” one fan commented.

“All the cuteness in one frame,” another fan added.

One follower wanted more of a peek at Anna’s ensemble, and commented “can we get some photos of the outfit you’re wearing?”

Another follower kept things simple, and just said “beautiful” followed by a series of heart eyes emoji.

Whether she’s rocking regular clothing or workout wear, Anna loves to select pieces that showcase her toned physique. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the stunner from Sweden opted to show off her gravity-defying derriere in a pair of tight purple leggings that clung to every inch of her curves.