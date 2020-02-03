Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Puts Flawless Figure On Display As She Powers Through A Workout On The Beach

Kayla Itsines often takes to social media platform Instagram to share intense workout videos with her 12.1 million followers. Encouraging them to break a sweat with her, the fitness trainer shows off her skills in a variety of workouts.

This week, the Australian native is re-sharing some of her follower’s favorite workout videos, according to the caption of her most recent video, shared on Monday. The video features the fitness guru performing several workout circuits on a beach. She explains in the caption that working out on the beach is incredibly hard, joking that she had to wash out her eyeballs after completing her work out. Kayla also expresses her appreciation for those who regularly work out on the sand.

The video starts with the personal trainer walking backwards onto the beach, already gleaming with sweat. She wears a white sports bra and blue shorts, showing off her toned tummy and sculpted legs. Kayla completed the look with a pair of white sneakers and her straight brown tresses pulled up into a high ponytail.

The fitness ebook author performs a series of exercises, including burpees, push-ups, jumping push-ups, butt kicks, jumping jacks, and crunches. At one point as she lays flat on her back, lifting both her legs and arms to touch in the middle, Kayla sends a blurb across the screen that reads, “This was a bad idea,” followed up by a laughing face emoji.

Throughout the clip, the trainer maintains proper form and pushes through despite the difficulties presented by the sun and sand. Her followers left almost 200,000 likes on the post in just the first hour of being posted in addition to many comments in which they expressed their admiration for Kayla and complimented her figure.

“Im exhausted just watching,” one Instagram user commented, adding a laughing face emoji at the end.

Another follower agreed with Kayla about how difficult beach workouts can be.

“Ugh the sand would be everywhere, you need a bigger towel! I live at the Gold Coast and people think beach workouts sound exotic, but they’re kind of a pain!”

Other fans found the fitness trainer’s caption amusing, writing that they loved the story. One social media user commented that despite the challenges Kayla faced with the sand, she chose a beautiful location to work out.

While Kayla often shares her workout videos with her Instagram followers, she also has her own fitness program that fans can subscribe to.