Australian Model Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Cleavage In Black Corset Top

Instagram model Tarsha Whitmore left little to the imagination with a sexy new three-photo update on the popular photo-sharing app. The model showed off a whole lot of cleavage on her social media account on February 3 as she posed for the camera outdoors while wearing a skin-tight black corset and joggers.

In the first photo of the slideshow, Tarsha posed outdoors in what seems like a parking lot, a white sedan seen in the background. Tarsha rocked a skimpy black satin corset top, which complimented her sun-kissed skin. The top featured an underwire structure that pressed against the model’s voluptuous chest, helping accentuate her cleavage. Besides, the corset had no straps leaving her toned shoulder line exposed.

Tarsha teamed her top with a pair of matching black joggers pants. The bottoms were pretty casual, featuring an elastic band that hugged her slender torso. The rest of the pants were loose, giving balance to the whole ensemble.

The Australian bombshell had her highlighted hair left down and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and onto her shoulder. She posed in front of a car, as she held her right hand up to her shoulder while the other held a small black Gucci purse. In the next snap, Tarsha did a different pose as she was photographed from her side. This time, she wore her little purse over her shoulder. The third photo showed Tarsha teasing her fans as she playfully grabbed her perky breasts and stuck her tongue out to the camera.

Tarsha wore a diamond ring as seen on her right middle finger in the third photo as her only jewelry. She also sported a pair of black sunglasses and a pair of white trainers to complete the look. In the caption, the model was promoting the online retail shop Oh Polly by tagging them in the caption and in the photos. According to the geotag, Tarsha is currently in the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia.

The new update proved to be popular with her fans. Within the first two hours of being live, the post has garnered more than 12,000 likes and upwards of 160 comments, suggesting it will attract many more interactions in the coming hours. Users of the social media site took to the comments section to praise Tarsha’s beauty, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“You are literally so hot, I wanna cry girl!” one follower commented.

“You look outstanding!” another admirer gushed, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“Hair is perfect here. I would kill for my hair to look like that for even a second,” a third Instagram user added.