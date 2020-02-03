Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Sizzles In Scandalously Skimpy Hot Pink Bikini

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse tantalized her 1.9 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot shot in which she donned a skimpy neon pink bikini. The stunner from Australia showcased her curves in the revealing look and had her fans wanting more.

In the snap, Abby posed indoors in a neutral space with white walls and white closet doors visible behind her. The neutral backdrop allowed the bold hue of her bikini to truly pop, and her bronzed skin likewise stood out from the pale backdrop.

Abby rocked a simple string bikini with triangular cups that struggled to contain her ample assets. A thin string stretched between the skimpy cups, connecting them, and additional thin strings stretched around her neck. She paired the bikini top with a matching set of bottoms, which likewise barely covered anything. A pink patch of fabric covered up portions of her physique while two thin straps stretched high over her hips. The cut of the bottoms elongated her legs, and fans could see a hint of a tan line near one of her hips. The swimsuit showcased her insane physique, from her sculpted shoulders to her toned stomach and thighs.

The blond beauty added a few accessories to finish off the ensemble, including a pair of hoop earrings, a few delicate bracelets, and a puka shell necklace. Her long blond locks tumbled down in voluminous, tousled waves, and she pursed her lips slightly as she stared straight at the camera. The swimsuit she rocked in the picture was from the brand Oh Polly, and she made sure to tag them in both the picture itself and in the caption of the post.

Abby had natural makeup, including a soft pink shade on her lips, and looked stunning in the update. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post received over 25,600 likes within just five hours. Many of her followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the Instagram update.

“Ok this is next level. For real jaw dropping how fine you are,” one fan said.

Another follower referenced Abby’s cheeky caption, and commented “have me twitching winking so much from how good you look in pink.”

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another fan added.

One follower loved the way that Abby styled the look, and said “always have the nicest accessories!!”

The blond beauty frequently rocks skimpy swimwear, but occasionally she leaves even that behind for a truly scandalous snap. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Abby tantalized her eager Instagram followers with a smoking hot shot in which she went topless for a dip in the pool.