Lady Gaga Speaks Out About JLo & Shakira’s Super Bowl Show After Asking Them Not To Lip Sync

Gaga took to Twitter after telling fans she 'better hear no lip-syncing' during the halftime show.

Lady Gaga spoke out about Jennifer Lopez and Shakira‘s Super Bowl LIV halftime show after previously urging the twosome not to lip sync during their performance. The talented performer – who took on the halftime show herself during Super Bowl LI in 2017 – shared her thoughts on how the twosome did on social media, and she made it clear that she was definitely a fan.

Gaga headed to Twitter just minutes after the duo wrapped things up in the center of the field at Miami, Florida’s Hard Rock Stadium to call the performance “incredible.”

“.@JLo and @shakira and all the special guests were so incredible!!! What a fun halftime show I danced and smiled the whole time,” Gaga tweeted, without acknowledging her prior lip sync comments.

The “Poker Face” singer then called Jennifer and Shakira “such powerful sexy women!!!! On camera and off!!!!!”

“Love you beautiful sexy talented women,” she then added, using a heart and a kissing lips emoji alongside the hashtags #SuperBowlHalftimeShow and #SuperBowl.

Gaga’s tweet has already received more than 257,000 likes and over 39,800 retweets.

The star’s gushing message for the fierce ladies came shortly after she publicly asked them during a Super Bowl pre-show event in Miami not to lip sync. She appeared to suggest during over the weekend that she only wanted to hear live vocals from the two superstars.

As reported by People, Lady Gaga made the remarks at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night show at Meridian at Island Gardens on February 1, one day before the “Waiting For Tonight” and “Hips Don’t Lie” singers took to the stage during the big game.

“I better hear no lip-syncing tomorrow!” the star said as she addressed the halftime show, before also spreading some love for the duo.

“I love you Miami, I love you JLo, I love you Shakira,” she added, noting, “I wish so much love and so much luck to everyone that’s doing the halftime show.”

But while it’s most definitely all love from Lady Gaga after seeing JLo and Shakira’s energetic halftime show, many fans speculated on Twitter that the two did in fact lip sync at least part of their performances, likely due to their heavy dance routines.

Many viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the duo not appearing to sing live.

Am I watching #PepsiHalftime or Lip Sync Battle? #SuperBowl — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 3, 2020

We can all agree Shakira is lip syncing right? #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/kbzgl0Ljgx — J (@TheJocTay) February 3, 2020

But despite the superstar’s appearing to perform with a vocal track behind them, both Shakira and Jennifer brought in unanimously high praise for their big halftime show.

The two put on a huge spectacle, which included Shakira playing the drums and the guitar, JLo dancing on a pole, and even a surprise appearance from the latter’s 11-year-old daughter Emme that blew fans away.