Yanet Garcia Flaunts Backside In Skin-Tight Leggings While Showing Off Her Workout Moves

Yanet Garcia took to popular social media site Instagram on Sunday to impress her 12.7 million followers with a sexy snap showing off her flawless body as she works out. Often posting photos in which she dons workout gear, the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” enjoys leaving her followers inspirational messages about pushing forward and doing their best work to achieve their goals.

In the photo, the model is decked out in lavender-colored workout clothes as she poses on all fours with one leg bent backwards and up into the air, mid exercise move. The background of the photo is dark with very low lighting, making the Instagram sensation pop out in the forefront of the frame.

The tight-fitting top outlines her busty chest while ending at her abdomen, giving viewers a glimpse of her toned tummy. The high-waisted pants highlight Yanet’s muscular backside and curvy legs, extending down to her ankles. She completes the outfit with a pair of white sneakers.

The Mexico native appears to be deep in concentration as she goes through her workout, her head lifted and her gaze looking straight ahead. Her long, brunette tresses are pulled back into a low ponytail, which is pushed over to one shoulder and hangs down her chest. As she pushes her arms into the floor to support her weight, Yanet also shows off her muscular arms.

In the caption of the post, originally written in Spanish, the model encourages her followers to fight for what they want because no one else will do it for them. She adds a few emoji for emphasis, including a flexed bicep, fire, and red heart. Yanet ends the caption with an invite for her followers to train with her on the app, Fitplan.

The workout clips on the app feature other fitness gurus in addition to the actress, including Sommer Ray, Michelle Lewin, and Jen Selter.

As with the majority of Yanet’s Instagram posts, the comments section of her most recent snap was filled with adoring messages as her followers showered her with compliments and emoji, calling her “sexy,” “beautiful,” and “stunning.”

“You have an amazing figure OMG,” one Instagram user commented, following up with a heart-eyed emoji.

“Best training partner, I love you,” another follower wrote, interspersing the comment with red hearts.

In addition to posting photos of her workouts and outfits, Yanet also takes to the social media platform to share workout videos with her followers, allowing them to work out alongside her.