Demi Lovato Calls Dynamic Superbowl Performance ‘A Dream Come True’

Demi Lovato took to Instagram hours after a dynamic performance of the national anthem during Super Bowl LIV, calling the experience “a dream come true.”

The singer revealed in the caption shared alongside a video of her performance that proceeds from the evening’s visual album will be going towards the NFL’s “Inspire Change” initiative. This vision emphasizes education and economic development, community and police relations, and criminal justice reform.

The singer and songwriter thanked the NFL for “having her” at the annual sporting event, where the best teams in football battle to be named the overall champions of the season. Thus far, the clip has been viewed over 5 million times.

Just one week after a jaw-dropping performance at the Grammy Awards where she sang her newest tune “Anyone,” Demi was poised and ready to regain her title as one of the best female voices of her generation after enduring a nearly life-ending overdose in July 2018.

Wearing an outfit identical in color to the Christian Siriano gown she sported for the Grammy Awards, a voluminous dress featuring long sleeves and studs across her chest and waist, Demi once again appeared a vision in white as she took her place at the microphone to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Her version of the National Anthem of The United States officially kicked off the game in front of players from the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, those in the stands at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida and an audience of millions.

Bustle reported that Demi’s jumpsuit was created by Sergio Hudson. Her bejeweled bustier was by Ermanno Scervino and on her feet, she wore Stuart Weitzman shoes. Her accessories included diamond earrings and rings by Tacori.

Demi’s hair was long and full, with extensions that allowed her locks to fall almost to her waist. Her makeup fashion featured dark, dramatic eyes, sculpted cheekbones, and pale lips.

Fans were thrilled to be able to share how much they enjoyed Demi’s rendition of the national anthem with the singer in the comments section of her post.

“Dream come true and you deserve it!!” remarked one fan of the singer who appreciated her version of the vocally challenging tune.

“This sent chills down my spine!!! You Absolutely Blew This Out Of The Water!!” said a second fan of Demi’s.

“My girl! Such a beautiful moment and am so grateful I was able to witness it!! I love you! So proud of you!!”

Demi’s performance was followed by not only an outstanding halftime collaboration between Shakira and Jennifer Lopez but by a dramatic win for Kansas City over San Francisco by a score of 31-20.