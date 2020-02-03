Jennifer Lopez’s Ex Marc Anthony Reacts To Daughter Emme’s Super Bowl Performance

Marc shared a message on social media after his 11-year-old daughter appeared during the halftime show.

Jennifer Lopez‘s former husband Marc Anthony spoke out on social media after seeing his daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz, join her mom on stage during her Super Bowl LIV halftime show performance with Shakira. The adorable 11-year-old made a surprise appearance during the big show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, as she burst onto the stage to show off her powerful vocals.

Part way through her segment of the energetic halftime performance, JLo handed over the spotlight to her only daughter as she belted out her mom’s 1999 hit “Let’s Get Loud” and covered Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.”

The beauty was even joined by Shakira on drums as all three performed together while giving a special shout out to immigrants across the U.S.

Mere minutes after the adorable little girl put her powerhouse vocals on show during the event, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs take home the win over the San Francisco 49ers, Marc took to social media to gush over his little girl.

The Latin superstar posted a screenshot of Emme’s big moment to his Instagram account and told his 10.6 million followers just how proud he is of his daughter.

“Emme Daddy is so proud of you,” Marc began his sweet message as he addressed his little girl.

“You are my [heart] and I am forever yours,” he added.

The upload showed Emme all decked out in white as she looked out to the audience and confidently held the microphone up to her mouth while several other child performers sung behind her.

The adorable 11-year-old was also inside a lit up circular cage as part of the performance, which many have speculated was a subtle nod to raise awareness of child slavery.

Fans clambered to share their own praise in the comments section of Marc’s gushing and heartfelt upload. The photo has received more than 12,000 comments and over 707,000 likes in the first nine hours since he shared it.

“She killed it. A STAR is born,” one fan told Marc of Emme.

Another person commented on the talented singer’s upload, “the world is proud of her right now! She is amazing and has a very bright future ahead! Looking forward to seeing her blossom!”

A third comment read, “THAT TRULY WAS THE BEST PART OF THE SHOW!!!”

Marc and Jennifer are also parents to 11-year-old son Max, who is Emme’s twin brother. The former couple were married for a decade between 2004 and 2014.

They’ve since proven on multiple occasions how well they co-parent in the wake of their split, and even posted sweet photos of their blended family back in 2018.

The snaps shared to Instagram showed the modern family gather for a dance recital as JLo and Marc posed with their kids alongside Jennifer’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez and his two children, Natasha and Ella.