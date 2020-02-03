Adrienne Bailon Wows In One-Shouldered Short Pink Dress At NAACP Image Awards

Adrienne Bailon attended the NAACP Image Awards over the weekend and wowed her Instagram followers with her outfit choice.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do It Right)” hitmaker stunned in a one-shouldered pink dress. The garment went way above her knees and was tightly fitted around her waist with a black belt. Bailon accessorized herself with a small black leather bag and opted for small dangling earrings and a couple of rings. She paired the ensemble with black heels which had the Yves Saint Laurent logo going across the front of them.

Bailon scrapped her brunette hair off her face and pulled it up in a bun. She applied a glossy lip, a coat of white nail polish, and black mascara for the occasion.

The “Playas Gonna Play” songstress uploaded three photos within one post on her Instagram account which was all taken in the same outdoor location.

In the first and third shots, Bailon posed with one hand on her hip and held her bag with the other beside her. She crossed her legs over and looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

In the second slide, she rocked the same exact pose but raised her hand and bag higher up. The Cheetah Girl looked very elegant and made posing look effortless.

Bailon geotagged her upload as Bel Air, Los Angeles, letting her fans know where she is in the world.

For her caption, she referred to Flamingo, who she appeared as in the second season of The Masked Singer. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bailon came third in the competition last year.

She expressed it was an hour to be nominated at the NAACP Image Awards and credited her makeup artist, — Arianna Garcia — hairstylist, — Kathleen — and fashion stylist — Grace Spann.

In the span of one day, Bailon’s post racked up more than 91,500 likes and over 690 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.8 million followers.

“Whew you look gorgeous as always!” one user wrote, adding eye-heart face emoji.

“You could pull off wearing a garbage bag and look beautiful,” another shared.

“Looking very beautiful in the pink dress. Gorgeous,” a third fan remarked.

“Living doll, you’re so beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.

Bailon is no stranger to impressing her followers with her outfit Instagram posts. Last week, the “Amigas Cheetahs” entertainer rocked leather sweatpants and a long-sleeved white shirt. She paired the ensemble with white lace-up boots and opted for her hair to be down and wavy.