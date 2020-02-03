Jennifer Lopez Takes Heat For Pole Dancing During Sizzling Super Bowl Halftime Performance

The singer is criticized for her sexy moves during the family-friendly football game.

Jennifer Lopez is taking heat for her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. The superstar singer is being called out by some viewers for the sexy tone of her performance during the family-friendly football championship that took place at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium.

JLo — who teamed up with Shakira for the 15-minute set and at one point shared the stage with her 11-year-old daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz — showed off her pole dancing skills during her historic performance that was meant to showcase Latin culture.

Midway through a career-spanning medley of her hits, the 50-year-old pop superstar stripped down to a sheer silver catsuit as she performed her 1999 song “Waiting For Tonight” while simultaneously spinning around on top of a stripper pole. The visual of the star’s acrobatic moves was a reminder of her role in the 2019 movie Hustlers, in which she played veteran stripper Ramona Vega.

On social media, outraged parents and other critics reacted to JLo’s Super Bowl halftime show, with many of them condemning the star’s unnecessary grabbing and grinding. Some viewers even threatened to boycott Pepsi, the sponsor of the controversial halftime show.

“Yeah, pole dancing, bumping and grinding and crotch shots…just what the kids need to see. Bravo, Jlo, bravo!” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

“It was raunchy,” another wrote. “Notice JLo covers up – puts on a robe- when child joins her. Even JLo’s aware of the image she portrayed. The immigration theme was overshadowed by all the pole dancing & shots of personal body parts.”

“Embarrassing display,” a third viewer wrote. “Grabbing your crotch repeatedly, pole dancing, twerking! I had a different & more self-respecting view of the culture. I greatly admire your fitness and energy, but the show was vulgar at best!”

“I thought the show was great but not kid-appropriate,” another parent added. “Had to have a conversation about pole dancing and why JLo was touching her crotch so much through the whole thing.”

Not everyone took issue with JLo’s sexy moves during her spin at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Some fans pointed out that pole dancing is an acrobatic art form and not at all easy to do. In addition, because the actress and singer was snubbed for an Oscar for her role in Hustlers, some fans joked that the headline-making Super Bowl performance was her best revenge. Some even thought JLo’s pole dancing skills alone should have been enough to earn her an Oscar.

In addition to her pole dancing interlude, Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl performance included choreographed performances of her hit songs “Jenny From the Block,” “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” and “On the Floor,” before her daughter, Emme, joined her for the songs “Let’s Get Loud” and “Born in the USA.”