Janet Jackson Radiates Beauty In Latest Instagram Upload & Teases Fans For Something To Expect

Janet Jackson shared a new image of herself to Instagram and shared a loving message to her fans.

For some, February 2, was Super Bowl Sunday to them. For others, it was Janet Jackson Appreciation Day. According to Pop Culture, fans of the music icon celebrate Jackson’s legacy every Super Bowl Sunday after she was blacklisted and treated unfairly after her wardrobe malfunction during her halftime show in 2004.

After receiving lots of love on social media yesterday, Jackson thought she would give something back to her loyal fans. In her latest upload, the “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker radiated beauty in a landscape shot. Jackson was photographed outside with a stunning backdrop where it appeared to be sunny. She wore a long-sleeved black sweater with the sleeves pulled up and sported her long dreadlocks up in a ponytail, pushed to one side. Jackson rocked a glossy lip and smiled directly at the camera with a fierce smirk.

For her caption, the “That’s the Way Love Goes” chart-topper thanked her fans for their love and appreciation. Jackson expressed that it means so much to her and she wants to show the love and appreciation she has back. She told her 4.1 million followers to stay tuned, hinting that something can be expected soon.

In the span of eight hours, her post racked up more than 115,000 likes and over 3,000 comments, proving to be popular with her fans.

“Forever and always! You deserve all of it and #janfam will do it EVERY year,” one user wrote.

“I love this photo. You deserve all the love,” another shared, adding an eye-heart face emoji.

“OMFG YOU LOOK SO BEAUTIFUL,” a third fan remarked passionately in capital letters.

“J, you deserve the love and support each and every day!!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Jackson didn’t hint to fans for what may be coming their way but in a previous interview, she spoke about new music and her potentially returning to acting.

Rapper Ty Dolla $ign also revealed that the “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” songstress sent him a song to feature on which could be part of her next project.

On Twitter, Freelance Music Publicist and SiriusXM Host, Eric Alper made a list of acts who are scheduled to tour in 2020 and Jackson was one of them.

The “Made for Now” entertainer has been keeping a high-profile lately and continues to make headlines for her killer looks on the red carpet and on social media. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she attended a Great Gatsby-themed gala in London, U.K., last week and nailed a 1920s-inspired look.