Carrie Underwood’s 4-Year-Old Son Isaiah Ice Fishes In Adorable New Photo

Fans got a rare look at little Isaiah as he had some fun in the snow.

Carrie Underwood‘s adorable 4-year-old son did a little fishing on the ice in a sweet new photo posted to social media. Carrie’s husband, retired hockey player Mike Fisher, recently shared a seriously cute photo of his youngest son having some fun on the ice on his Instagram account as he gave fans a rare look at the little guy in the great outdoors.

The photo, which was posted to Mike’s Instagram Story over the weekend and can be seen on Twitter, showed Isaiah Fisher as he put his last name into action by doing some fishing in the snow.

The snap showed Isaiah – who goes by the nickname Izzy – all decked out in his winter warmers. He held on tight to a small blue fishing rod with both hands as he looked down into what appeared to be a hole in the ice that was just out of shot.

Carrie’s eldest son looked like a natural as he enjoyed some outdoor time with his dad in the snow, which appeared to be pretty deep and almost covered his shoes.

Isaiah was all wrapped up warm in a black, green, and blue coat with matching green pants. He also rocked a big blue bobble hat on his head and thick black gloves on both hands to brave the winter cold.

Though Carrie and Mike only rarely share photos and videos of their sons on their social media accounts (which often have their faces obscured), fans got a pretty good look at the cutie’s face underneath his hat as he focused in on his fishing in the latest upload.

The former Nashville Predators captain told fans that he believed his son takes after him when it comes to having a passion for the winter weather.

“I think Izzy likes the winter as much as I do!,” Mike told his more than half a million followers in the caption written on the photo in a white font.

Though the athlete didn’t confirm their exact location in the upload, it appeared the father/son duo were likely spending some time together in Mike’s Canadian hometown of Peterborough, Ontario.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mike and Isaiah stepped out together at the Peterborough Petes vs. Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds hockey match on January 31, where Isaiah threw out the first puck. Carrie’s husband hails from the city and he and his first born attended together the event as part of the team’s Faith Night.

Shortly before that, Mike gave fans a very rare look at Isaiah playing with his adorable 1-year-old brother Jacob. The snap marked one of only a handful of times he or Carrie has shared a look at the siblings together.