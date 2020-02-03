Derek Hough Playfully Dances With Jennifer Lopez & Says She ‘Crushed’ Super Bowl Halftime Show

The throwback video was posted to his Instagram account.

Derek Hough playfully took a spin with Jennifer Lopez in a throwback Instagram video shared with the social media site. In the clip, the World of Dance co-judges are seen showing off their moves on the dance floor. In the appreciation post, Hough said his longtime pal “crushed” the Super Bowl halftime show.

Hough remarked that the halftime entertainment spectacular, which included Lopez, Shakira, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, and a surprise performance by Lopez’ daughter with singer Marc Anthony, Emme, was one of the most entertaining he had seen in a long time.

The former Dancing with the Stars professional and Lopez are seen in the clip posted to Hough’s Instagram account showing off their skills to the song “Slow Motion” from the movie Bharat.

Hough led the former In Living Color “Fly Girl” confidently across the floor to the delight of the audience of the NBC dance competition series. The two dance pros sit on the panel of judges alongside Ne-Yo and together, the three critique the best dancers in their field during the season. The overall winners are crowned the World of Dance champions and win a $1,000,000 grand prize.

The six-time DWTS mirrorball winner is wearing a burgundy suit jacket in the video. Paired with a white shirt and grey pinstriped pants, he is handsome as can be alongside his stunning dance partner.

Lopez is wearing a form-fitting silver skirt that skims her calves, with a slight slit for movement. The sparkly top has a high neck and long sleeves. It is a nude color with accents of silver to match the skirt, banded with rhinestones at the garment’s sleeves. She paired this look with sky-high silver heels.

As for her makeup and hair fashion, Lopez wore long, blonde extensions, which were straightened. The top of her tresses were pulled away from her face and sculpted into a tight pony atop her head. The rest of her hair was kept long and loose. She paired that with oversized hoop earrings and a neutral makeup palette. The only standout was her smoky eyes, which stood out against her natural-looking face.

Hough appeared confident as he spun Jennifer on the floor, ending their sweet time on the dance floor with a dramatic dip.

Fans loved the clip and agreed with the dance pro that they too loved the triple threat’s energetic Super Bowl performance of some of her biggest hits.

“Jennifer and Shakira were so amazing! And looked amazing too,” said one fan of the women.

“Absolutely loved it. Absolutely one of the best in a long time!” remarked a second Instagram user.

“They definitely collaborated very well!” noted a third viewer.

Hough, Lopez, and Ne-Yo will reportedly be returning with the latest season of World of Dance sometime in 2020.