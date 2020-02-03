Saweetie Wears Revealing Corset Top & Jeans With Jeweled Tassels In Latest Instagram Outfit Pic

Saweetie was in Miami, Florida, ahead of the Super Bowl this weekend and stunned followers with her latest Instagram outfit pics.

The “My Type” hitmaker wowed fans in a red low-cut sporty corset top that was tied up at the front and zipped up at the back. She wore the straps off her shoulder and revealed her decolletage and cleavage. Across her garment had the number 59 going across it, showing her love for Willie Harper, a former San Fransisco 49ers football player. Across one of the straps on her garment, she had Harper written in white capital letters, embroidered in jewels. The other strap had white stripes going across it.

Saweetie paired the ensemble with light blue jeans that were covered in different colored jeweled tassels. She rocked a pair of red heels and sported her long wavy dark hair down.

The “Icy Grl” songstress accessorized herself with a thick gold necklace and large hoop earrings. She owned long acrylic nails and a bold red lip.

In a series of photos within one upload, Saweetie showcased the outfit from various angles. In the first shot, she pouted directly at the camera and threw up a hand sign. She posed in front of beautiful green nature and had been captured in the sun.

In another shot, she was photographed from a lower angle. Saweetie sported an over-the-shoulder pose and looked down at the lens. She placed both hands on the side of her thighs and was pictured in the same location.

In the final slide, she bent down while standing up. The image had been taking further back and showed off what her ensemble looked like from head to toe. Saweetie put on another pouty expression and looked like she was living her best life in the warm weather.

For her caption, she revealed that she was backing the San Fransisco 49ers at the big game.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 435,000 likes and over 2,700 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.7 million followers.

“Saweetie won the Super Bowl,” one user wrote.

“Look at the damn material. SHES SO DAMN FINE,” another shared.

“These pants are everything!!!!” a third fan remarked.

“A FU*KING GODDESS,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

At this year’s Grammy Awards, the “Up Now” rapper looked like a million bucks in a one-shouldered sparkly gown, one that had two straps that went across one shoulder. The dress fell to the floor and had multicolored beads embroidered all over. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the 26-year-old shared numerous photos and one video within one post on Instagram and it didn’t go unnoticed.