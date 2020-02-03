Kylie Jenner Shares Pics From Over-The-Top ‘StormiWorld’ Birthday Party As Her Baby Girl Turns 2

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and her ex threw a sequel to last year's amusement park-themed bash, and it was even bigger and better this time around.

Kylie Jenner threw an epic birthday party for her daughter Stormi Webster. In honor of her baby girl’s second birthday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared photos from an over-the-top amusement park themed bash she called “StormiWorld.”

Kylie previously shared photos of Stormi’s Trolls-themed birthday cake, which she had custom made by the Encino bakery Crumbles Patisserie. But the elaborate cake was nothing compared to the high-end bash the proud mom and er ex threw for their little girl.

In several slideshows posted to Instagram, Kylie posted party pics from the sequel to last year’s StormiWorld party, which is a take on Stormi’s dad Travis Scott’s album AstroWorld. The tagline for this year’s bash was “2 is Better than 1.”

In the photos, the celebrity mom and her daughter wear matching pink sequined outfits as they celebrate Stormi’s special day with family and friends.

Photos show that the lavish party included amusement park rides, a Trolls section, a snow-filled Frozen room which invited guests to build a snowman, a claw machine full of plush Stormi faces, and a store featuring tons of other merch including StormiWorld maps, pins, and t-shirts.

Kylie also shared pics of her close pals Stassi Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel enjoying an amusement park ride with the birthday girl.

In the caption to the post, the wealthy makeup guru wrote that she considers it a “blessing” to be able to create such magical experiences” for her daughter.

In the comments to the photos, envious fans reacted to Stormi’s epic birthday bash.

“Can I be your daughter?” one fan asked Kylie.

“Can u throw me a bday party?” another asked.

“I used to have birthday parties at McDonald’s,” another wrote.

But some followers thought it was a waste to throw such an elaborate party for a 2-year-old.

“I think it’s just a waste of money cuz She’s not gonna remember nothing LOL,” one follower wrote.

While Stormi may not remember the party, her guests certainly will. Celebrity attendees at the bash included Hailey Baldwin Bieber, Sofia Richie, John Legend, Chrissy Tiegen, Kimora Lee Simmons, Lalika and Khadijah Hagg, Rose Bertram, Jaden Smith Draya Michele and family members including Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, and Stormi’s grandparents Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, TMZ reports. Stormi’s Kardashian cousins also joined in for the fun.

Kylie and Travis’ daughter Stormi turned 2 on February 1. The countdown is now on as they presumably begin to plan StormiWorld 3.