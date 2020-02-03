‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Robot Revealed To Be A Multi-Platinum Selling Rapper

The third season of The Masked Singer aired in the U.S. on Fox last night and already, it has gone off to a great start. The panelists — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and, Nicole Scherzinger — all returned for the new season as well as host Nick Cannon. Jamie Foxx appeared as a guest for the first episode.

One of the new contestants performed under a huge robot costume. For their clues, they said they relate to robots because they’ve always felt the need to put on a tough outer shell. They admitted they have had their fair share of fame and was ready to show a lot of love.

When it came down for Robot to perform for the first time, they rocked out to Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” They appeared to be a male voice that was pretty distinctive. They didn’t sound like a singer but they had a tone that has been heard before on the radio.

Unfortunately for Robot, they were the first ones kicked out of the contestant.

The panel didn’t manage to guess their identity and the unmasking completely shocked them.

Warning: possible spoilers below.

When Robot took off the head of their costume, it was revealed to be multi-platinum rapper Lil Wayne.

The whole panel couldn’t believe it and was mad that they didn’t guess it was him. They stood with their mouths wide open and were stunned.

Thicke admitted that he had done five songs with the rapper and was kicking himself.

Cannon asked why Wayne decided to take part in the show as Robot. The “Lollipop” hitmaker said it was for his kids as he felt that they would enjoy the costume while watching the show with him.

Fans of the show immediately took to social media to express their thoughts on Wayne appearing on The Masked Singer.

“I can’t believe @LilTunechi was the robot #TheMaskedSinger,” one user wrote.

“I can’t believe the judges didn’t guess Lil Wayne. He has such a unique voice! I hate that he is already off the show. #maskedsinger,” another shared.

“Stanning that he did this for his kids and didn’t think the show was beneath a talent like him. What a humble guy, just love him,” a third account remarked.

On Friday, Wayne released his 13th studio album, Funeral, ahead of his appearance on the show, per CNN. Aside from entertaining his kids, some fans speculated that he took part in the show for some extra exposure for his new project.