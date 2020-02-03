‘The Masked Singer UK’ Spoilers: Clues For Queen Bee Add Up To Nicola Roberts

With only five contestants left on The Masked Singer in the U.K., viewers are trying their hardest to figure out the remaining celebrities.

One unmasked contestant that seems to be very popular is Queen Bee. On the shows official YouTube channel, Queen Bee currently has the most views for their debut performance of Sia’s “Alive.” In the span of a month, the upload has racked up more than 710,000 views.

Since the beginning, a lot of viewers believe that the celebrity underneath the mask could be Girls Aloud’s Nicola Roberts. As the weeks go by and the more clues given about Queen Bee, it seems there is a strong possibility that it is her.

In one of her clue packages, she described herself as a rule maker. According to the BBC, the “Long Hot Summer” songstress banned sunbeds to be used by people under the age of 18.

Also, Queen Bee was seen drumming in parts of her clue package which could be a reference to her debut solo single, “Beat of My Drum.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans of the show noted that she also referred to herself as a wild card. Roberts rose to fame as a contestant on Popstars: The Rivals and was brought back onto the show because she was exactly that, a wild card.

The “Sound of the Underground” chart-topper is from Liverpool and viewers also expressed that they could hear a scouse accent every time they spoke.

Roberts is a familiar face in the U.K. as Girls Aloud are one of Britain’s biggest girl groups of all time. At the height of their success, they achieved 20 consecutive Top 10 singles and two No. 1 albums, per The Official Charts.

Other guesses for Queen Bee have been Charlotte Church and Margot Robbie. However, all the clues don’t add up.

Last week, two celebrities were unmasked.

The first celebrity eliminated was Duck who was revealed to be ’90s icon Skin from Skunk Anansie. The panel didn’t manage to guess that it was her and were shocked by the result. Kelly Osbourne, who stepped in for Ken Jeong, with her mom Sharon Osbourne, was mind blown that she didn’t identify it was Skin because they had previously been on tour together.

The second eliminated celebrity was Unicorn who the panel did manage to figure out correctly. Underneath the mask was Jake Shears from Scissor Sisters. The “Take Your Mama” hitmaker explained that doing the show was a no brainer and that he had a blast.

Queen Bee still remains in the competition. Is she Nicola Roberts? Fans will have to keep watching to find out.