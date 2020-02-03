Celebrity Fitness Trainer Amanda Lee Flaunts Killer Curves In Red Lace Lingerie

Fitness bombshell Amanda Lee showed off her jaw-dropping bikini body on social media Saturday, February 1 — and fans couldn’t get enough of the latest sizzling look. Amanda wowed her Instagram followers with her flawless beauty and dangerous curves in a skimpy lace lingerie set.

In the first photo, the 34-year-old model sat on an all-white bed. Several pillows and a thick duvet were seen in the background. She glanced at her phone’s screen as she took the selfie.

Amanda wore a matching bra and panty set that showcased her stunning figure. The set was red with lace details and thin satin bands. The bra featured standard cups with delicate eyelash lace edging across the busts. The cups barely contained Amanda’s bust, as her cleavage spilled out of the tops of them. She wore a matching thong that left little to the imagination. The set also included a double suspender that was crafted from satin panels and featured satin bands and some lace and mesh trimmings.

In the next photo, Amanda zoomed in to show off her curvaceous physique from her neck down to her thighs. As she posed diagonally, her curvy behind was also on display.

Amanda’s blond tresses were left down and straight that cascaded over her back. She wore a full face of makeup that included defined eyebrows, nude-toned eyeshadow, thick mascara, contour to enhance her facial features, highlighter, and a pink colored lip gloss. She sported a pair of gold hoop earrings, several gold bangles, and a gold watch as her accessories.

In the caption, the model tagged online lingerie shop Lounge Underwear in the post and in the photo. Amanda did not indicate a geotag so the exact location of where the photo was taken is unknown.

Amanda’s latest Instagram share was a huge hit with her 12 million followers. It gained more than 244,000 likes and over 2,800 comments in 24 hours of being live in the social media platform. Amanda’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Other followers couldn’t find the right words. Instead, they used a combination of emoji.

“Wow! My favorite lady with my favorite colors on. Now that’s better than Christmas,” one follower commented, adding a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Omg! You are the queen of Instagram. You’re pretty!” exclaimed another admirer.

“Red hot number. So sexy,” a third social media user chimed in.

“There is nothing in this world that is more beautiful than you,” a fourth Instagrammer wrote, adding three heart emoji.