‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Sharon Finds Comfort

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 3 bring significant issues for Billy and Victoria as well as Kyle and Lola. Plus, Sharon sees Cassie when her late daughter visits from beyond the grave.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) delivers bad news, according to SheKnows Soaps. She lets Victoria (Amelia Heinle) know that Victor (Eric Braeden) had Billy (Jason Thompson) followed, and Nikki gives her daughter supposedly compromising photographs of Billy and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) together. Ultimately, Victoria confronts Amanda about her relationship with Billy. Amanda is basically on Victoria’s side, but she defends herself. In the end, Victoria vows she is finished with Billy forever, and she advises Amanda to stay away from him too. Before the week is over, Victoria and Billy argue, and Victoria worries that his spiraling behavior will harm their children. Plus, Amanda’s past catches up with her when her ex-fiance, Ripley Taylor (Christian Keyes), arrives in Genoa City.

While Victoria and Billy seem past the point of no return, Victor pushes hard against Billy. He puts Victoria’s former husband on notice, and it looks like the brief truce between the two foes is over. Then, Victor teaches Victoria a valuable lesson, and she gathers the strength to move forward with her life in spite of heartbreak over Billy.

Elsewhere, Summer (Hunter King) makes an admission about San Francisco to Theo (Tyler Johnson). She tells him that she kissed Kyle (Michael Mealor). Kyle accuses Summer of hoping he would blow things up for her. However, it looks like Theo won’t have to do anything because Lola (Sasha Calle) and Kyle discuss their marriage. She asks him why he feels so guilty, and Kyle tells her all about his kiss with Summer. Lola is not pleased to hear the details, and the honeymoon is over for Kyle and Lola. Later, Jack (Peter Bergman) questions Theo’s motives, which could end up causing some big issues for Theo at Jabot.

As for Devon (Bryton James), he makes a difficult decision, and it could have long-lasting consequences. For months now, he’s been wrapped up in Colin’s (Tristan Rogers), scamming him out of his inheritance from Katherine Chancellor.

As she begins her treatment, Sharon (Sharon Case) confides in someone unexpected, and she finds the support she never thought she’d have. Spoilers show that both Phyllis (Michelle Staford) and Nikki will end up being a big help for Sharon while she fights breast cancer over the coming months. Sharon faces her fears and is visited by Cassie (Camryn Grimes) from beyond the grave. Cassie’s presence gives Sharon a bit of peace during all the turmoil.