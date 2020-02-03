Josephine Skriver Shows Off Booty In Black Lace Lingerie

Josephine Skriver was spotted on Victoria’s Secret’s Instagram feed earlier today, and she wore black lace lingerie that was super eye-catching. It’s not surprising to see the model on the feed, considering that she’s a popular VS Angel. In the photo, the stunner was seen flaunting her booty in her thong-cut bottoms.

The snap was an interesting collage, because Josephine was seen standing in two different places in the same photo. It almost looked like there were two Josephines posing for the image at the same time.

In the foreground and to the left side of the frame was a photo of the beauty facing the camera straight-on. She glanced down towards her feet and pulled at her hair with her hands. She left her elbows out to her sides, and her pose left her toned figure on full display.

The bra had a v-neckline with lace at the bottom and sheer fabric along the top. It had a small, upside down u-shaped cutout on the front center, which added a flirty vibe to her look. In addition, the model wore a pair of high-waisted bottoms. These were completely made of lace, and had a low leg cut.

The photo also featured another shot of Josephine on the right side of the frame. This image was of the bombshell posing with her back facing the camera. She stood with her legs apart and her hands in front of her midriff while glancing over her left shoulder. This angle revealed that the bottoms had a thong-cut, even though it had an extra-high waistline. Her toned derriere was hard to miss.

Fans rushed to the comments section with a variety of messages, with some focusing on sending compliments about Josephine.

“Love the dimple on your left hip,” gushed an admirer.

“What a shame to take a picture of jo without colour. she is beauty itself,” declared a follower.

“The only reason i exercise is because i wanna be a vs model bye-,” wrote a supporter.

“Got these yesterday so beautiful!!!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the model shared another lingerie pic a week ago, this time on her personal page. Josephine stood alongside her good friend and fellow VS Angel, Jasmine Tookes. The duo wore matching black bras and sparkling bottoms. Josephine glanced at the camera with a pouty smile on her face while Jasmine raised her hands into the air and glanced down towards her feet. This photo was in black-and-white and highlighted their toned abs.