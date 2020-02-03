Ainsley Rodriguez Flaunts Her Abs In A Crop Top At A Guns ‘N Roses Concert

Fitness model Ainsley Rodriguez‘s motto is “work hard, play hard,” and she seemed to take the second half of the saying in stride by attending a Guns ‘n Roses concert at Miami. The stunner, who has become one of the most popular exercise models on Instagram, made sure to share a picture of the event with her 1.9 million followers, wowing fans with a trendy crop top ensemble.

In the shot, the model wore a light grey sleeveless cropped band tank — though for AC/DC instead of the Guns ‘n Roses. The short hem of the top showcased her incredibly toned abs, showing just why she has become such a wellness inspiration for social media.

Ainsley completed the ensemble with a pair of mid-rise black jeans that featured trendy cut-out accents along the upper leg and a large rip by her knee. In case the winter air should prove nippy, she also brought along a plaid collared shirt, which she had tied around her waist.

Ainsley accessorized with a classic pair of diamond stud earrings and stacked bracelets, and sported a practical black crossbody. She kept her makeup fresh-faced and based in a natural palette, with just the slightest brush of mascara and some tinted lip-balm. Her brunette locks were styled into a sleek and straight blow-out, and she posed with one hand on her hip, while the other held what appeared to be a fruity cocktail.

The background for the shot was the American Airlines arena, where the band was performing. Ainsley captioned the photos in pure emojis, adding a black heart along with a gun and rose symbol.

Fans loved the shot, where it quickly racked up nearly 39,000 likes and over 1,500 comments.

“Somebody grab the Fire extinguishers… she smokin!!!!” raved one lovestruck fan, adding both the fire extinguisher emoji and a number of heart-eye faces.

“Beautiful smile,” added a second, along with the smiley face, beer glasses, and pink heart emoji.

“My future wife,” teased a third, adding a red heart.

Showing her sense of humor, Ainsley responded to the marital request.

“Careful what you wish for,” she joked.

Ainsley has talked in the past about her love of dancing and music. In fact, she recently showed off her hip-swaying skills in another recent Instagram post. As covered by The Inquisitr, the Miami-based beauty threw her arms into the air and started moving her hips while demonstrating her healthy “Spicy Skinny Watermelon Rosa-Ita” recipe.