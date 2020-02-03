Lindsey Graham Says Republicans May Investigate Joe Biden After Donald Trump’s Impeachment Trial Ends

Republicans aren’t done with Joe Biden once Donald Trump’s impeachment trial comes to an end, with Lindsey Graham indicating that they may launch an investigation of the former vice president.

The Senate trial of Trump is expected to wind down to an end by Wednesday of this week, with little left after Republicans successfully blocked a motion to call witnesses. With only two GOP defections on that vote and most members of the party staying firmly behind the president, Trump is expected to be acquitted on a mostly party-line vote.

But Republicans may have more investigations ahead. As the Washington Times reported, Graham wants the party to now launch investigations both into Biden and the unnamed whistleblower who first raised concerns about Trump pressuring Ukraine to dig up dirt on his political rival.

“I want to understand how all this crap started,” Graham said in an interview on the Fox News show Sunday Morning Futures.

Republicans repeatedly raised both Biden and the whistleblower during Trump’s trial, repeating the unfounded claim that Biden was engaged in corruption in Ukraine and that the whistleblower worked closely with Democratic leaders in the House. Members of the party threatened to call Biden as a witness if Democrats were successful in their push to include witnesses and other evidence in the trial, and Kentucky Senator Rand Paul reportedly tried to have Chief Justice John Roberts read the alleged whistleblower’s name out loud during the portion of the impeachment trial in which senators could pose questions to both legal teams.

Many Republicans made it clear that they intended to continue going after Biden, who is the frontrunner to win the Democratic nomination and seen as the strongest candidate to take on Trump in November. As The Inquisitr reported, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst said that Trump’s impeachment opened the door for Republicans to impeach Biden if he were to win the election.

Ernst suggested in an interview with Bloomberg News that Biden should expect consequences he were to beat Trump.

“Joe Biden should be very careful what he’s asking for because, you know, we can have a situation where if it should ever be President Biden, that immediately, people, right the day after he would be elected would be saying, ‘Well, we’re going to impeach him.’ “

Biden has said that Trump and Republicans are afraid to face him in November, saying he would hand the president a thorough defeat.