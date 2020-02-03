Caelynn Miller-Keyes Stuns In A Neon Green Bikini On Instagram

Caelynn Miller-Keyes seems to have an unending stream of travel pics on her Instagram feed lately, and her newest one was of her celebrating her most recent destination. The beauty was spotted in a neon green bikini for the occasion, as she struck a couple of fun and flirty poses.

In the first photo, Caelynn stood on her right leg while popping up her left knee. She raised her right hand straight up into the air and tilted her head back to the left. She smiled widely, and it was hard to miss her enthusiasm in the shot.

The swimsuit’s bright color popped against her tanned bod, and its cut left plenty of her figure on show. The top had halter-like straps with a square gap in the center of her chest so that her cleavage peeked through. Her bottoms were matching, and had a risqué u-shaped cut with multiple straps. These criss-crossed in front of her midriff.

The Bachelor in Paradise star appeared to be standing on a patio with low walls. In the backdrop was an ocean view, which was dotted in the foreground with trees and a sun umbrella. The sun shone down on the stunner and lit most of her figure. The skies were mostly clear, although there were low-lying and hazy clouds in the horizon.

The second picture was of Caelynn standing with her left foot propped out in front. She left her hands by her sides and tilted her fingers into the air. She smiled again for this snap, and her upper body was mostly left in the shadows.

The bombshell’s followers rushed to the comments section to send their love.

“Okay leg muscles,” raved an admirer.

“Ummmmm WHO gave you permission?!?” joked a supporter.

“You look so adorable! Love that swim suit [sic],” noted a fan.

“Googles living in a van diet,” wrote a fourth social media user, referring to the lifestyle that Caelynn has reportedly adopted since she started dating Dean Unglert.

In addition, the reality TV star was spotted in another bikini on November 16, 2019. This time, the photo was selfie that showed Caelynn having a blast alongside Dean. The swimsuit that she wore was brown, and she pulled her hair back in a low ponytail. Dean wore a brightly-patterned pair of swimming trunks and a dark baseball hat. He held the phone up with his right hand, giving fans a look at the waterfall in the background.