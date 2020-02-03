Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Loses It After Chiefs Win The Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ girlfriend Brittany Matthews unsurprisingly lost it after her boyfriend led the team to victory in the Super Bowl LIV. In several videos posted to social media, Matthews showed her team spirit while celebrating the big win.

Matthews was already beginning to get into party mode after the Chiefs managed to come back from behind, thanks to Mahomes throwing two late touchdown passes to give his team the lead. After one of his touchdowns, she began screaming in a clip posted to her Instagram story.

“We just won the Super Bowl!” an enthusiastic friend shouted as others cheered behind.

She next posted a picture where she jokingly spelled out “LIV” with her body in honor of Super Bowl LIV. Her right hand made an “L,” she stuck out her tongue for the “I,” and completed the pose with a “V” in her left.

As it became more and more apparent that the Chiefs would earn that Lombardi Trophy, the festivities only grew louder.

Matthews posted yet another clip of herself screaming with the crowd, next to a friend wearing a bejeweled Kansas City Chiefs shirt. Meanwhile, the friend from before was back, this time shouting “let’s… go!” with an expletive in between.

Things only got wilder after the official win. Along with fans, Matthews decided to storm the field, and filmed herself screaming “Kansas City” before panning out to show the massive crowds and making her way down to the pitch.

Once there, she filmed yet another video, this time showing the confetti falling on the players and fans.

However, the social media update that fans were going wild over was when Matthews kissed her champion beau.

The sweet snap showed the couple in a loving embrace, with Mahomes — already clad in his Super Bowl champion t-shirt — puckering up to kiss his girlfriend.

In the caption, Matthews joked that the two earned their “right to PAAAARTYYYY.”

Within under 20 minutes, the snap already earned over 41,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.

“Love you both!!!!” one fan gushed, along with three red hearts.

“Yes WE DID! Love y’all!” added another with a plethora of emoji, including a football, hallelujah hands, and crying face.

“GOALS GOALS GOALS,” raved a third.

“Congrats,” concluded a fourth, adding a red heart.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the duo have been together since high school, and even attended prom together in adorable snaps shared to social media. The two also just made the big step of purchasing a $1.925 million house in Kansas City in early 2019 to “put down roots.”