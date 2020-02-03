Donald Trump Says Kansas City Chiefs Made The State Of Kansas Proud — They Play In Missouri

Donald Trump may want to brush up on his U.S. geography before he congratulates the next Super Bowl champion.

In the minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs finished off a torrid comeback with two late touchdowns to take down the San Francisco 49ers and win their first NFL title in 50 years, the president took to Twitter to congratulate the team and claim that they did a good job representing the entire state of Kansas.

The Chiefs play in Kansas City, Missouri.

President Trump: "Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure. You represented the Great State of Kansas..” (The Chiefs play in Missouri) pic.twitter.com/suSJQZuEsF — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 3, 2020

Trump’s geography flub drew some immediate attention, with many taking to Twitter to mock the president and his apparently poor knowledge of the geography in country he represents as president. Many mentioned the recent spat between Trump’s secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, and an NPR reporter in which Pompeo accused or her not knowing world geography.

As The Inquistir reported, reporter Mary Louise Kelly claimed that Pompeo grew angry when she pressed him about allegations that Trump pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, a topic that Pompeo thought was off limits in the interview. She claimed that Pompeo summoned her to a private room afterward and berated her, then challenged her to find the country of Ukraine on an unmarked map. After Kelly correctly identified the country, Pompeo grew even angrier, she claimed.

“I pointed to Ukraine,” she said. “He put the map away. He said, ‘People will hear about this,’ and then he turned and said he had things to do, and I thanked him again for his time and left.”

Many have now turned that back on Trump after his Super Bowl congratulations fail, noting that he may need some brushing up on geography.

Trump is going to release a map tomorrow with Kansas City in Kansas isn’t he? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 3, 2020

Others mocked Trump for his past geography flubs, including a now-infamous incident in which he incorrectly claimed that Hurricane Dorian’s projected path included a potential direct hit in Alabama. Though there were no meteorological projections at the time sending the storm to the Gulf Coast, Trump doubled down on his incorrect projection and even showed up to a meeting about the storm with a hurricane map altered with black sharpie marker to make it look as if Alabama were in its path.

Trump apparently caught his geography error shortly after congratulating the Kansas City Chiefs. He deleted the tweet claiming they played in Kansas, replacing it with a tweet that correctly placed the team in Missouri.