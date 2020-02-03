Amy Klobuchar Gives Away Free Beer During Super Bowl Rally, Just Hours Before Iowa Votes

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar may be hoping to win some last minute votes by making herself relatable in one of the most American of sports: football. The senator hosted a Super Bowl party during a respite of the impeachment process. Showing that she knew how to ensure a good time, the politician offered to pick up the crowd’s beer tab in the process, according to The Daily Mail.

Klobuchar is making a last minute push for voters, as the critical Iowa caucasus is just hours away on Monday. Politicos have stated that Klobuchar needs to drum up support to make a good showing at the polls, as she is currently struggling behind candidates such as former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of the last polls coming from the midwestern state currently has Klobuchar in fifth place with 11 percent of the vote. In contrast, Sanders currently commands the lead at 28 percent of the Iowa electorate, with Biden in second with 21 percent. Beating out Klobuchar for third and fourth place are South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

But despite the less than optimistic polling, Klobuchar is not giving up, and has her sights set on the presidency.

“Person with a beer. Sit down!” she joked during the hybrid Super Bowl party and rally, held at Jethro’s BBQ in Johnstown, Iowa.

“There we go. We need people to sit there for me,” the Minnesotan added.

“I’m asking you to take this over the goal post for me. I’m asking you to score a touch – okay enough,” she teased once more during a break at half-time.

“We don’t just want to do well tomorrow night my friends. What we really want to do is win in November,” she said.

Supporters who attended the event said that she had not advertised that she would be offering free beer, which came as a nice surprise.

“We didn’t know she was buying anything tonight’ until the end of the event,” said one supporter.

“So we got another round!” joked her husband.

It was also a treat for the many volunteers who had canvassed on her behalf, as many were at the eleventh hour rally. All in all, it was estimated that Klobuchar paid around $6,000 out of pocket for the party.

She was not the only candidate to be throwing a Super Bowl party the night before voting begins. Senator Sanders also hosted celebrations, and could boast celebrity guests like Susan Sarandon. However, he offered a cash bar, unlike his competitor.