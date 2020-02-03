Georgia May Jagger Sunbathes In Sheer Lingerie In New Victoria’s Secret Ad

The setting of Georgia's stunning ad was a run-down roadside hotel.

Georgia May Jagger, the 28-year-old model daughter of Rolling Stones legend Mick Jagger, rocked lingerie in lieu of a bikini in a gorgeous new Victoria’s Secret ad.

On Sunday, the blond beauty took to Instagram to share the minute-long ad with her 921,000 followers. The video featured looks from Victoria’s Secret’s collaboration with Los Angeles-based fashion label For Love & Lemons.

The ad began with a close-up shot of Georgia. She had her eyes closed, and the expression on her flawless face looked peaceful and relaxed. As the camera panned back, it was revealed that the model as wearing sheer lingerie. Her bra top was white with bright yellow trim, and it was embellished with multiple tiny white bows.

As the camera continued moving back, it became evident that Georgia was sunbathing. She was sitting in a yellow lawn chair, and she had a silver metallic reflector in her lap. The location of her suntanning session was a rundown roadside hotel. As Georgia soaked up some rays, a tumbleweed rolled past the red doors of the hotel rooms behind her.

Georgia was also shown playing a vinyl record as she modeled a sexy black lingerie set. The revealing ensemble included a lacy bra top, high-waisted underwear with sheer panels and cutouts, and thigh-high stockings. Georgia tried on multiple different looks in her retro hotel room, including a white lace teddy. She also slipped on a tiny yellow crop top, which she paired with lacy white underwear over white stockings that featured a playful daisy print.

The model was shown wearing a sheer blue babydoll dress as she walked up to the hotel with a single suitcase in her hand. Other looks featured in the video included a red lace bustier and a white romper that featured a red rose print. Georgia was wearing the latter outfit inside a roadside diner, where she was eating pancakes topped with whipped cream and cherries. The video ended with a shot of Georgia hitchhiking in a lacy white bustier and denim shorts.

As of this writing, Georgia’s new ad has earned over 10,000 likes. Her Instagram followers also took to the comments section of her post to let her know just how much they love it.

“This is absolutely stunningly gorgeous love you Georgia,” wrote one fan.

“Looking good. Hope you didn’t have to wait too long for a taxi,” another commenter quipped.

“Omg you are a wonder woman,” gushed a third admirer.

“This inspires me to want to go wandering in the middle of nowhere hoping to find you, like a beautiful oasis in the desert,” a fourth fan wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Georgia also wowed her fans by rocking a black, see-through mesh shirt and red boots for a sizzling photo shoot for Elle Singapore.