Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade Will Be Held On Wednesday

The Kansas City Chiefs’ victory parade will take place on Wednesday, February 5, after Patrick Mahomes and his teammates won Super Bowl LIV, bringing home the Lombardi Trophy for only the second time in franchise history.

Kansas City’s mayor, Quinton Lucas, confirmed the victory parade just minutes after the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31 to 20. The exact time and parade route have not yet been announced.

LET’S HAVE A PARADE WEDNESDAY!!!!!! — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) February 3, 2020

Each year after the big game, the winning team brings the Lombardi Trophy home to share the ultimate glory with adoring fans. The victorious team usually celebrates with a parade that runs through its hometown as fans line the streets to welcome their boys home. The Super Bowl parade usually occurs within days of a given team’s victory, so fans will likely get the chance to congratulate the team later this week.

Sunday’s historic Super Bowl win breaks an over 50-year dry spell for the Chiefs, who last tasted victory back in 1969. This is the first Super Bowl win for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and for 24-year-old quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

According to NPR affiliate KCUR, businesses had already been told to prepare for the potential event, with city officials believing that the crowds could be even larger than the parade after the Kansas City Royals won the World Series 2015. The crowds during that event were estimated to total around 800,000 people.

The Commission’s spokeswoman, Katherine Fox, said that the parade will be similar — though there would obviously be some changes from the 2015 celebration.

“I think we learned a lot from the Royals parade,” she explained.

“We’ve been working very closely with the city and fire and police and EMT, just to make sure that if we do see the crowds that we’re expecting that we have some protocols in place to handle that.”

Even before the victory, Mayor Lucas has been vocal about his belief that his team would prevail, even calling Super Bowl Sunday “Chiefsmas” in a tweet.

In fact, Lucas was so confident that he was willing to gamble on it — with none other than San Francisco Mayor London Breed. The two mayors carried on the mayoral wager tradition, making bets with one another ahead of Sunday’s big game.

“I have a bet going on with the mayor of Kansas City,” Breed confessed on Friday morning during a press conference, according to Biz Journals.

“Of course I said I wanted barbecued ribs, because I’m going to win. That’s (his) bet: some ribs and some beer and some other things,” Breed added.

Looks like Lucas can soon be expecting a Chiefsmas feast in addition to his city’s parade.